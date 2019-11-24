|
Warren L. Stetson Jr. Warren Lowell Stetson Jr., 71, died on October 24, 2019 at his sister's home in Olympia, WA. He bravely battled leukemia for the past 5 years. Warren was born on February 24, 1948 to Warren L. and Ebba Marie (Johnson) Stetson in Port Angeles, WA. He is survived by sons W. Elliot Burke (Selam) and Casey W. Riggle, both of Olympia, his sister Laura Walton (Ken) and four grandsons. Also, his favorite niece Tina Blanchard, Houston, TX, and loving extended family including Amber Hawes and daughter Aubrey. At Warren's request there will be no funeral services. His ashes will be spread near his loving family in Sequim, WA. Warren surprised his Facebook friends by bidding them a cheery farewell days before his death. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 24, 2019