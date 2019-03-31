Wayne Stephen Caughie On January 25, 2019, from his residence in Kent, Wash., Wayne Stephen Caughie went home to be with the Lord. He was born March 26, 1946 to Chandler Noren Caughie and Shirley Marcia (Harding) Caughie in New York. Wayne served in the U.S. Army. Professionally, he faithfully worked more than 35 years for The Boing Company as an inspector, a job which he took very seriously. He was an aficionado of interesting foods, and how they were prepared. He loved the harmonica, and drove his old Beetle until it went to Beetle heaven. Wayne never married, and belonged to a singles group through which he made many friends. Wayne and his mother Shirley were longtime members of Highlands Community Church in Renton, Wash. He is survived by his brother, Chandler Caughie Jr.; sisters, Susan Caughie and Ella Wilson; nephew, Jeff Caughie and his wife, Sheena Mcgown Cauthie. He was predeceased by his parents. From all that can be determined, Wayne's heart gave out. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. Rest in peace, Wayne. We shall see you in glory on the other side. A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Masonic Memorial Park, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. A memorial service and reception will follow at South Sound Manor. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary