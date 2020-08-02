Wilbert "Will" Wolf Wilbert "Will" Wolf, 83, passed away July 14 at his Olympia home. He was born November 10, 1936, in Werner, North Dakota, to Albert and Hilda Wolf. His childhood was spent on farms near Werner and Halliday, before the family moved to Pick City, ND, where Will's dad worked on the Garrison Dam. Will wrote about his experiences living without electricity or running water, working as a farm hand, hunting and trapping, and other adventures in his book, "When Kids Ran Free." The family moved to the Olympia area in the early 50's. Will dropped out of high school to join the Marines and went through basic training in California. After basic training he was shipped to a Naval Air station in Florida, hoping to become an airplane mechanic. The rigors of Marine life aggravated a childhood hip injury, however, and he was given a medical discharge. Returning to Olympia in 1954, he went to work for the State as an entry-level data processing operator. As data processing evolved from punch cards to computers, "I took a serious liking to the beasts and learned everything I could on how to apply the technology" he wrote in his book. By 1966, he had been promoted to director of information systems for what was then the Department of Motor Vehicles. In 1975 He became director of a service center for several state agencies, including DSHS and DMV. Later he served as director of the State Data Processing Authority, the Department of Information Services, and the Legislative Service Center. In his "retirement," he did some consulting and sales work, including a two-year stint at Sperry Corp. Will was a man of many talents and interests. He especially enjoyed his annual deer and elk hunting trips and salmon fishing with his brother, sons and friends. He would turn the meat into sausage and steaks, and he loved to cook and can it. In his younger years, he earned his pilot's license. He built the family home overlooking Budd Bay. He loved boating and was an avid scuba diver and seafood-gatherer in earlier times. He turned an abandoned 1948 Jeep carcass into a thing of beauty. He grew a large garden and shared the bounty with friends and family. He could repair almost anything, and made good use of his welding, woodworking and mechanical talents. He rode motorcycles most of his adult life, and did not give up his beloved Suzuki Intruder until age 76. Will is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Marcia; his daughter Linnea; two sons, Chris and Brad, and nine grandchildren. One son, Kevin, passed away in 2017, as did his baby son Timothy Shane in 1957. His survivors include his two sisters, Dianna Bates and Delilah Tupper of Olympia, his first wife, Ruth Schultz, and many cousins. He was pre-deceased by one brother, Arnold, and a third sister, Shirley Savage. A memorial service will be held at Capital Christian Center at a later date.



