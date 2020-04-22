|
|
Willard McLaughlin Willard Ernst McLaughlin (b. May 1, 1936) passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 13, 2020 of lung failure. He was 83 years old. Bill, as he was known to his many friends throughout Washington State, was a caring and active citizen who gave much of his time, energy and treasure to his community throughout his long life. Bill may be best known as the organizer of the popular International Military Band Concerts in Olympia, where he arranged for bands from the US, Canadian and British armed forces to perform and especially to honor those who have served. Ever the patriot, Bill honored veterans and their spouses with commemorative U.S. flags and other memorabilia and helped foster good citizenship in his community. Out of concern for those less fortunate in his community, Bill supported a number of charities, providing financial assistance and contributing his labor where he could. Bill especially had a soft spot for local food banks and the Salvation Army. One-time owner of the famous Olympia Oyster House Restaurant as well as the Point Tavern, Bill also built many dozens of homes throughout Thurston County. Bill was an avid amateur pilot, boatman and motorcyclist, who traveled the state, the country and parts overseas with friends and family. Surviving Bill are his sons Michael, Patrick, Sheldon, Timothy and Dean, seven grandchildren, Heidi, Ashley, Cody, Lena, Kelley, Sheena and Devon, and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Kassidy, Stella, Jayden, Kameron and Giovanni. Son Doug and grandson Ryan predeceased him in 2011. Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services at Forest Lawn Cemetery will be limited. However, Bill's friends and family plan to host a memorial service in his honor in the near future in Olympia when conditions permit. Details of that memorial will be announced on Facebook and through other channels. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Bill's honor to the Olympia Salvation Army, 1505 4th Ave East, Olympia, WA 98506, 1-800-SAL-ARMY or olympia. salvationarmy.org/ olympia_corps/ ways-to-give/.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 22, 2020