William A. Belenski Captain William A. Belenski, 66, passed away on February 17, 2020, at home in Olympia, Washington. Bill was born on August 9, 1953, in Longview, WA, to Donald and Alma "Jean" (Walker) Shepard. In 1961, Jean married Harvey Belenski and the family moved to Anchorage, AK, days after the 1964 earthquake. Bill obtained his pilot's license in 1969, and graduated from East High School in 1971. Bill and Carol A. Fowler of Sequim, WA, were married in 1976 and had daughters Christine and Stacie. Bill married Judy Dahlquist in 1988. Bill is survived by his wife Judy; daughter Christine (Brian) and granddaughters Olivia and Emerson, of Anchorage; daughter Stacie and granddaughters Emily, Katherine, and Margaret of Olympia; brother Ronald and niece Adrie (Leon) of Anchorage; and brother Donald (Sherri) of Dayton, NV. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Jean and Harvey Belenski, and Donald Shepard. A celebration of life is Sunday, March 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 455 North Street SE, Tumwater, WA, 360-753-1065. To view full obituary please visit www.funeralalternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 27, 2020