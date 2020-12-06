William Allen

November 30, 2020

Olympia, Washington - William "Bill" Allen passed away November 30, 2020. Bill was born in Lamont, Florida to Claud and Stella Allen on January 28, 1938. Bill graduated from Macclenny High School in Baker County, Florida in 1955. He then went into the Navy from 1955 to 1957. Bill went to College in Douglas, Georgia for 2 years.

In 1960 Bill moved to Olympia and worked at Turner's Market in Lacey and at Reliable Welding before getting hired at the Olympia Brewery in 1964, where he retired in 1993. After his retirement he managed the VFW for a few years. Bill loved watching all sports, enjoyed hunting and fishing for salmon on the Columbia River. He played shuffleboard for several years for various taverns in the Olympia area. He enjoyed his trips to Reno with friends and family where you could always find him in a Keno Lounge. He was a member of the Olympia Eagles and AmVets Post 2. In 1986 he married Marla Berg, after they had met on a blind date a few years before.

Bill is survived by his wife Marla and daughter Paula Hetland (Eric), grandchildren Molly and Eric Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers C.C. Allen and Claude Allen and sister, Jean Bacon.

The Family would like to thank Alexandra's Adult Family Home for the care they gave him during the short time he was there.

A celebration of Life may be at a later date.





