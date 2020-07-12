William C. Frank William C. Frank passed away June 27, 2020, in Olympia, Wash., where he was born Dec. 4, 1939, to Lincoln and Violet (Ware) Frank. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1958 and kept in touch with many of his OHS friends over the years, and especially loved attending the OHS Class of 1958 lunches. Bill married Charlotte Buck on December 18, 1960. He attended both St. Martin's College and Washington State University on track scholarships, and graduated from WSU in 1965 with a degree in Sociology. He started working for the State of Washington in Corrections in 1962, retiring in 1993 with 30 years in juvenile corrections. Bill was an avid bowler. His favorite activity was hunting, both rifle and bow. He was a lifetime member of the Olympia Elks Lodge, the National Rifle Association, and the WSU Alumni Association. Go Cougs!!! Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte; son, Bill Frank II (Sonia Huddleston), grandson, Austin Frank (Sydney Harmon); and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Amanda Ware, and William and Elizabeth Frank; parents, Lincoln and Violet (Ware) Frank; and daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Frank. Memorial donations may be made to the Cathy Frank Memorial Scholarship, in care of Adna Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 93, Adna, WA 98522. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org