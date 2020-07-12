1/1
William C. Frank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Frank William C. Frank passed away June 27, 2020, in Olympia, Wash., where he was born Dec. 4, 1939, to Lincoln and Violet (Ware) Frank. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1958 and kept in touch with many of his OHS friends over the years, and especially loved attending the OHS Class of 1958 lunches. Bill married Charlotte Buck on December 18, 1960. He attended both St. Martin's College and Washington State University on track scholarships, and graduated from WSU in 1965 with a degree in Sociology. He started working for the State of Washington in Corrections in 1962, retiring in 1993 with 30 years in juvenile corrections. Bill was an avid bowler. His favorite activity was hunting, both rifle and bow. He was a lifetime member of the Olympia Elks Lodge, the National Rifle Association, and the WSU Alumni Association. Go Cougs!!! Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte; son, Bill Frank II (Sonia Huddleston), grandson, Austin Frank (Sydney Harmon); and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Amanda Ware, and William and Elizabeth Frank; parents, Lincoln and Violet (Ware) Frank; and daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Frank. Memorial donations may be made to the Cathy Frank Memorial Scholarship, in care of Adna Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 93, Adna, WA 98522. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved