WILLIAM F. KERN, JR William F. Kern Jr. passed away on February 2, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1946, to William F. Kern Sr. and Madonna Ruth McCleary in Billings, Montana. He graduated from Olympia High School in 1964. He served two years in the Navy, including a tour in Vietnam. He graduated from Centralia Community College in 1970 and from the UW in 1972. While attending Centralia College he met D'Etta Fitzmorris and they married on September 3, 1971. Bill is survived by his wife, D'Etta, his daughters and their families: Alyssa, Joseph, and Georgiana; Josalyn, Jason, Amelia, and Quinn; and Kassia and Jesse; his brother, Tom, and his sister and her husband, Marilyn and Fred, as well as a large extended family and many friends. The funeral will be on February 13 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 812 Bowker Street, Lacey. ln lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the Thurston County Food Bank, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research, Shriners, or a .
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 10, 2019
