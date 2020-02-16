|
|
William F. McCord William Fugua McCord passed away February 10, 2020, in Aberdeen, Washington. He was born August 28, 1935 to William F. and Rhoda Cord in Newport, Rhode Island. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and later became an Air Force flight engineer. He is survived by his wife, Norma McIntyre McCord; and loving extended family. Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. A viewing will take place at 1:00 p.m., followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m. To view the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020