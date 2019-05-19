William G. Coffee Jr. August 14, 1939 May 4, 2019 Lovingly devoted husband, father and grandfather Bill Coffee passed away at home surrounded by his family from a gallant battle with a long illness while keeping his sense of humor and remaining strong fearless, and loving. Bill is preceded in death by his mother and father William (Glenn) Coffee and Anne (Brower) Coffee of Olympia Washington. He is survived by his wife Roberta (Elmore) Coffee, Lakewood CO. , daughters Kathy Wahl, Lakewood, CO. and Elizabeth Coffee, Pasadena, CA., grandson Tyler Wahl and son-in-law Dean Wahl, Lakewood, CO., sister Anne Rae (Coffee) Startzell, Port Angeles, WA. and Darlene (Startzell) Lombardo, Olympia, WA. He is a graduate of Olympia High School 1957, served in the Army and attended Washington State University (Lambda Chi). Bill's career in Hotel and Restaurant Management began in Olympia but quickly took he and his wife Roberta (married 57 years) to Tacoma where he was the General Manager of the Winthrop Hotel and where they started their family. Career advancement brought Bill and his family to Scottsdale Arizona where he managed The Pima Inn and Golf Resort, Camelback Sahara and The Doubletrees in Scottsdale and Phoenix. In 1974 he moved to the mile high city of Denver, Co. and flourished in hotel management and development as Executive Vice President of The Stapleton Plaza Motor Hotel, President of Hospitality Marketing and Management, Inc. and President of William G. Coffee and Associates, Inc.. Bill and Roberta owned a Mailboxes Etc. store in Lonetree, Co. for 8 years and 9 Christmases before retiring to Tucson at age 59. Bill was a member of The Denver 40/40 Club and Skal International where he served a term as President. Bill enjoyed travelling, fly fishing, golf and entertaining friends. Just one year after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease he got a hole-in-one while living in Tucson, Az. Bill passed into the Kingdom of Heaven as he lived with grace, class, dignity and strength. A memorial is currently being planned for August 2019. In lieu of flowers Bill would like you to make a donation to Trout Unlimited-www.tu.org. Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019