William J. (Jim) Hughes William J. (Jim) Hughes, 72, of Olympia, WA, passed away at home while surrounded by his family on September 2, 2019. Jim was born to Walter and Mary (Poynor) Hughes in Richmond, CA on February 16, 1947, and had three siblings: Mike, Suzanne and Buck. He joined the Army in 1965 and proudly served for 22 years. In 1989, Jim began his career with the State of Washington where he remained until 2009. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Heidi; daughter Genie of Anchorage, Alaska; and son Jim, his wife Carol and daughter Ashley of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 23, 2019