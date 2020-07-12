William R. Petrowski William Robinson Petrowski died on July 2, 2020, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. He was born on March 18, 1932, in Alameda, California, to Joseph and Isabel Petrowski. They then moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Bill completed his BA degree in history from the University of Hawaii. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954, and married Ruth Kawaii in 1956; they had two daughters. Bill received his Master's (1957) and Ph.D. (1966) degrees in history from the University of Wisconsin, and taught history for one year at Moorhead State College in Minnesota, and for 31 years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. In 1973, he married Shirley Weich. He and Shirley retired in 1997 and moved to Lacey, Washington, after they had fallen in love with the Northwest in a previous vacation trip. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Joseph Petrowski. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; and daughters, Robin Petrowski of Phoenix, Arizona, and Loren Petrowski of Napa, California. Because he grew up in Hawaii, Bill had a passion for the ocean, and he and Shirley enjoyed trips down the Oregon Coast. His other passions were for history and baseball. Bill's family thanks Providence Hospice and Visiting Angels for their excellent, unequaled support during his later years. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army or the University of Nebraska Foundation. Arrangements through Funeral Alternatives of Washington, 360-753-1065.



