William Glenn Thomson, Jr. William (Bill / Bullitt) Glenn Thomson, Jr. passed away on October 9, 2019 in Bend, Oregon. William was born on February 24, 1948 to William and Lois Thomson in Shelton, Washington. William was a proud Vietnam Veteran and loyal employee for the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife for over 34 years. William is survived by his siblings, Anne Thomson(Terrell), David Thomson(Motoko), John Thomson and Mary Jones(Jim), his daughter, Trisha Blair(Kyle), his son Jonathan Thomson, his grandchildren, Jordan Lubben(Shai), Annaleah Blair, and great-grandson, Ezra Lubben. William adored his grandchildren and great grandson. William made friends wherever his journey took him. He spoke fondly of his friends at Fred Meyer(s), Costco and Izzys. He considered them his family. William lived his entire life in Washington until a year ago when he became ill and moved to Bend, Oregon to be near his daughter and her family. There will be a military service and celebration of life for William in Olympia/Tumwater, Washington in the early summer of 2020. Condolences may be made to the family at [email protected]
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 1, 2019