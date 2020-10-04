1/1
September 3, 1931 - September 29, 2020
Olympia, Washington - William "Bill" Truax went to Heaven at the age of 89. He passed away at Mt. Rainier while having a picnic with his wife Kathy. Bill was born in Minot, North Dakota, graduated from Edmonds High School, and received a degree in forestry from University of Washington before serving two years in the Army.
Bill started his career in forestry in Steilacoom, WA at West Tacoma News Print. His 37-year career took the family to Montesano, WA and Corvallis, OR. After retirement from Boise Cascade, he and Kathy returned to Washington state and had the opportunity to take several cruises and trips all over the world.
He is survived by his wife Kathy and 7 children: Kathy Hall (David), Steve Truax, Doug (Julie) Truax, Paul (Teri) Truax, Laurie Kinney, John (Wendy) Truax, and Tim (Teresa) Truax. He is also survived by two brothers, David and Mike (Barbara) Truax, Jeanice Bly, and Elizabeth (Ted) Templeton, as well as 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass can be viewed by going to https://saintmichaelparish.org on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at noon. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.GaffneyCares.com.


Published in The Olympian on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Rosary
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Michael Church
