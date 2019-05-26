William "Bill" Wheat May 16, 1938 April 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we must share the passing of William "Bill" Wheat aka "Buck" Wheat. Resident of the Olympia, Renton and Orting areas for 40 years. Bill passed away in the early morning hours April 25th, 2019 in Florence, Arizona. He was born on May 16th, 1938 in Ashland, Oregon. He is survived by his wife Sharon Wheat of 60 years. Sister Joanne Azevedo of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Three sons John, Jim, Joe and one daughter Debra Klein, all of Washington State. Fifteen Grand children and twenty one Great Grandchildren. Bill and Sharon moved to Florence, Arizona in 2006 after Bill retired from a 40 year career in the building materials industry. Finishing with the Boise Cascade Corporation. In 2011, Bill came out of retirement to pursue his 2nd dream job. He drove school bus for Florence and Combs School Districts in Arizona. His smile, hugs and above all his love will be missed by many. Until we reunite, you will live in our hearts and memories. Services: June 8th at 2PM Olympia Lacey Church of God. Published in The Olympian on May 26, 2019