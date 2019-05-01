WILMA CARRELL GROESCHELL March 14, 1920-March,23, 2019 At the beginning of her 100th year, having celebrated a full life of family, faith, teaching, and purposeful living, our matriarch Wilma passed away gracefully to join friends and loved ones preceding her. She was born in the homestead country of Beaver Lodge, Alberta, to Harry and Anna (Johnson) Carrell. Wilma moved at a young age to the Yakima Valley where she attended schools during the Depression in Buena and Toppenish and became the first in her family to attend college, at Central Washington. While there, she met Bob Groeschell, a fellow student, who became her life's love and partner. Bob left school at the onset of WWII to become a Navy pilot and flight instructor, while Wilma graduated and began her teaching career in Vancouver Washington. In 1943, Wilma traveled by train to Hutchinson, Kansas where she and Bob were married, the beginning of 53 years together. The following year they welcomed their son Bob jr. and began a tour of duty in Pensacola, Florida. Following the war, Bob and Wilma moved to Kirkland, where Bob taught in junior high and coached sports and they built their first house together. They moved to Pullman, where Bob finished his graduate degree and served as an elementary school principal, while Wilma resumed teaching. For the next six years, they enjoyed hunting, skiing, remodeling their house, camping, and taking an epic summer road trip. When they next moved to Port Angeles, Bob became a school administrator and Wilma paused her teaching while they added daughter Louann and son Roger to the family and explored the Olympics and the coast. Four years in Everett followed, and then a move to Olympia in 1962, where Wilma eventually resumed teaching, spending many years until retirement as a Kindergarten teacher at Griffin School. At every stop on their life journey, Bob and Wilma collected lasting friendships. After Bob's passing in 1997, Wilma's PEO sisters and retired teachers friends became important supports, along with long term friends collected from across the state. She believed strongly in family connections, whether is was visits, letters, reunions or children's events. She was the ultimate cheerleader for her kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews. Wilma was practical, clear in her standards and principles, and lived by the belief that "every day is a good day". She was pre-deceased by her husband Bob, and sisters Wanda Janett and Jane Phillips. She is survived by her brother Ted Carrell of Yakima, her three children, Bob (Martha) Groeschell of Edmonds, Louann (Dan) Burns, and Roger (Staci) Groeschell both of Olympia, nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 4th at 11 o'clock at the United Churches of Olympia, 110-11th Avenue S.E. Wilma will be interred at Cle Elum, and remembered at the Groeschell family reunion in July. Arrangements by Mills and Mills. Remembrances in Wilma's name are suggested to the Griffin School Foundation, the Retired Teacher's Association Foundation, or the . Published in The Olympian on May 1, 2019