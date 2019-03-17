|
Yolanda Calleja Yolanda Calleja passed away March 4, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, her home of 39 years. She was born September 27, 1948 to Javier and Dolores Calleja in Ciudad Guzman, Jalisco, Mexico. Yolanda worked in several service industries, the majority of the time for the Yelm School District. She loved making porcelain dolls, sewing, and scuba diving. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and at her church, Sacred Heart. Yolanda is survived by her son, Luis Cruz Vega Jr.; daughter, Raquel James; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Luis Calleja and Joseph Calleja; and sisters, Luz Calleja and Lulie Calleja. She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, George Calleja and Richard Calleja. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at The Rock, 1901 7th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019