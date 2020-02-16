|
Yvonne Marie Schroedel Svasand On January 12, 2020, Yvonne passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Ballard, Washington. She was born July 29, 1964 in Port Angeles, Washington to her parents, Thomas and Doris Schroedel. She was the youngest of three siblings. Yvonne grew up in Lacey, Washington and graduated from North Thurston High School in 1982. Shortly after High School, she packed up her VW Bug and drove herself to Dallas, Texas to work in a hotel with a friend. After her time in Texas, she longed to be back in the Pacific Northwest and she settled in Seattle. She went on to be married for twenty years and produced two beautiful children, Ian & Annika. Yvonne's career spanned from sales at Nordstrom to ultimately her love as a real estate agent/broker. Her final years were spent as a Senior Broker at Point 3 Real-Estate and a Relocation Specialist at Seattle Rental Group. In 2019 she soared to the top 5% of real-estate brokers in the city of Seattle. She was also a member of the Swedish VASA Lodge #550 and Ballard Elks Lodge #827. Yvonne was survived by her loving partner Tony Monroe, her two children Ian Svasand, and Annika Svasand, her mother, Doris Schroedel, and her two brothers, Tom Schroedel Jr., and Chris Schroedel. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews, loved ones, and many friends for her sense of humor, friendship and great smile. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held on February 22, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the Ballard Elks Club 6411 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle, WA. 98107. The family suggests that colors are worn instead of black
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020