Lucille "Lucy" Fontaine Laberge March 30, 1930 - May 13, 2020 A long time resident of St. Victor, Lucille Laberge, died at the age of 90 in the Dinsmore Health Care Centre. Lucille (Germaine Mathilde) was born 3 miles west of St. Victor on the Remi and Marie Fontaine Homestead. Being the second oldest child of eight, she is survived by three younger siblings: Jeannette Gilmore, Marcel Fontaine (Lily), Noella Lazzarri (late Lou). Siblings that preceded Lucille in death are: Sylvio Fontaine (late Ethel), Clement Fontaine, Isabelle Nantel (late Maurice), Aline Steiro (late Harold). On October 12, 1948 at the age of 18, Lucille married Marcel Laberge. They remained loyal to each other for 67 years. Lucille lost her soulmate the first time to Alzheimers. Having fought a great battle to keep him home, the battle was lost when Marcel needed to be placed. In time, and a survivor at heart, Lucille picked herself up and continued her battle to support her partner in sickness and in health. She quickly adapted to this new way of life with the Assiniboia Care Home and the residents that lived there. During this new challenge in her life, Lucille was able to re-establish herself as Marcel's soulmate with the help of the precious caregivers in the Assiniboia Care Home. On December 4, 2015, she lost Marcel for the second and final time. Lucille and Marcel raised five daughters: Germaine, Julie, Colette, Laurie, Annette. On Good Friday, 1954, Lucille and Marcel lost their newborn son, Claude. With the five daughters came sons-in-law: Terry Oja, Paul Lalonde, late Robert McGowan, Ian Slugoski (Dave Rumpel), Pat Sabourin. And with sons-in-law came the true love of Lucille's passion, GRANDCHILDREN: Amber Oja (Chris Buchanan), Dalyce Oja (Brian), Lee Oja (Mandy), Andre Lalonde, Angele Lalonde, Michelle McGowan, Darren Slugoski (Laura), Darcie Slugoski (Taylor), Kruise (Tyler), and Steevy Sabourin. Great grandchildren were also a favourite part of Lucille's life: Connor and Cole Buchanan, Ashton and Kadence Oja, Zoey and Sawyer Slugoski. With the advent of a stroke in the summer of 2015, Lucille's memory started to fade but her love for babies didn't. She had a special place in her heart and a genuine smile for babies. During this time Lucille moved in with Laurie and Dave. She continued to serve with Laurie helping prepare meals at the Regina Apostolic Church. In time, Lucille had time shares with Germaine, and the Dinsmore Manor. For a brief period, Lucille spent Christmas holidays with Julie. In January, 2017, the Dinsmore Manor was graced with Lucille's presence full time. She was determined to teach the beautiful workers at the home how to greet in French and had a radiant smile when they greeted her back in her native tongue. For the next three years, day or night, she kept the workers on their toes as she continued to do (with the aid of her walker) her "Dinsmore Marathons". The family is truly grateful to Germaine and her co-workers of the Dinsmore Manor for providing Lucille with such wonderful care. With only a grade three education, this enterprising lady learned to cut hair and bake bread by the age of nine and learned English as a second language. She taught herself to read and write by helping her girls with homework while reading "Dick & Jane" and doing dictee. Lucille was a true homemaker in every sense of the word. She sewed and mended clothes and created the best home cooked meals one can imagine. Her soups often contained anything that was a leftover in the fridge. She was famous not only for her bread, but for her sucre a creme, butter tarts, homemade beans, cinnamon buns, sirop de cerises (choke cherry syrup), and homemade ice cream made with her farm fresh cream. The tradition to some of grandma's favourite recipes have been passed down to some of her grandchildren as they now carry the torch of bringing a chosen favourite to our Family Gatherings. The farmhouse had a revolving door for company. Lucille fed the family, the grand kids, the neighbours, the strangers, the labourers, the hunters, and even the boozers. Some nights ended at "Lucy's Toast and Grill" making sure all had their "Food Night Cap" of a thick homemade burnt toast cooked over top the oven burner, spread with butter, mustard, and a slice of bologna on top, with a cup of hot tea or coffee on the side. Mom made wonderful memories And now she is our precious memory. We will truly miss her. "A Celebration of Life will be celebrated sometime in the future once Covid is Co-Gone."







