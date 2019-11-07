Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McDONALD. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

McDONALD, Thelma Adeline Thelma McDonald (nee Whitford) passed away peacefully the morning of October 29, 2019, deeply loved. She was born April 30, 1928 in Pakan, Alberta and attended school at Spring Creek from grades one through nine. She met the love of her life, Harvey, in the spring of 1950 and they married six weeks later. They built a life and family on the farm outside of Wartime, Saskatchewan, where they lived and loved until they moved to Elrose in the spring of 1980. In town, Thelma gardened, cooked, crocheted, loved her grandchildren, and played cards with her many friends at the Drop-In Centre. She visited Harvey every day when he moved into the Lodge. She was a regular volunteer in every community she belonged to, watched sports, the weather and parades with great joy, and her kitchen was full of food, and the sounds of the radio. After she lost Harvey, she spent nine years building a new home and life for herself in the Outlook High Rise, making friends, doing puzzles, and sharing with her neighbours. Every day she lived, Thelma delighted in nature, in fresh, home-cooked food, and especially in her family and friends. She lived in her apartment until her last ten days, when she gratefully received excellent care at the Outlook & District Health Centre. Thelma was predeceased by her beloved Harvey; her parents; her brother, Jergen Flaathen; her sister Marj Klompas; sisters-in- law Mary and Verna Flaathen; and her grandchildren Glen Havens and Abbie Speir. She is survived by her children Sharon (Don) Havens, Marlene (Ritchie) Armstrong, Larry (Darlene) McDonald, Michael (Joan) McDonald, and Jean (John) Harrington; by 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; as well as by her brothers Martin (Doreen) Flaathen, Robert Flaathen, and Nels Flaathen; sister Mable (Gary) Proctor. A funeral celebration was held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's United Church in Outlook, followed by a lunch at the Drop-In Centre in Elrose at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Outlook and District Health Foundation. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 __________________________________________________





