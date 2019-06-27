Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVNENSON. View Sign Obituary

STEVNENSON, Margaret Ada November 22, 1933 – June 21, 2019 Margaret is lovingly remembered by her family, son Tom (Marilyn), granddaughter Anwyn Huber-Stevenson, daughter Joan (Duane), grandsons Levi and Cody Kimble. She is also survived by her sisters Joyce Surridge of Rocanville, Saskatchewan, Betty Maki of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and father Violet and Sidney Porter, son Sidney, and siblings Nora and Edith. Margaret was born November 22, 1933 in Vancouver, BC to Violet and Sidney Porter. In 1937 the family moved to Wheatland, Manitoba where her father worked at the airforce base. In 1943 she moved with her family to Whitewood, Saskatchewan. She attended school there, and when her father became ill, she also stepped in to help with the farm work. She particularly enjoyed working with the farm horses. Margaret met her future husband Tom Stevenson in Whitewood. They were married on August 3, 1963, moving to Lucky Lake in 1968. Throughout her life Margaret was involved in the communities she lived in. From the age of 12 she played piano in her father's orchestra, providing music for many community dances. Later, as a trained hairdresser, Margaret set up a hairdressing shop in Whitewood then in Lucky Lake where she served her community for four decades. Margaret enjoyed following sports together with her husband Tom. Not only did she enjoy watching Blue Jays baseball and curling games on TV, but she also participated in community curling for many years, eventually becoming a skip to her team. Margaret was a caring mother, grandmother and friend who always devoted a great deal of her time doing things for others. As the years unfolded, many batches of her famous homemade New York Specials were eagerly awaited and enjoyed by her children and grandchildren, as were the jellies she made every year from the raspberries, apples, and Nanking cherries that grew in her yard. Margaret held a steadfast love for her family throughout her life, with her grandchildren holding a special place in her heart. We will always be grateful for her guiding influence in our lives. The public is invited to attend a memorial tea for remembering, sharing, and honouring Margaret on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 2 pm at the Lucky Lake Community Centre. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Lucky Lake Community Centre. Funeral arrangements by Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________





Published in The Outlook from June 27 to June 28, 2019

