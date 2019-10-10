Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Fensom. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

FENSOM, Agnes Agnes Fensom (Siemens) was born on the family farm near Rush Lake, SK on July 12, 1925. At age four, her family moved to a farm near Lucky Lake. When Agnes started school at the one-room Vera Schoolhouse, she spoke only Plautdietsch (Mennonite Low German). She later attended Lynette School; taking grade 9 by correspondence. After finishing grade 10, Agnes enrolled in Scott Business College in Saskatoon. Upon completion of college in 1943, Agnes worked for the RM of Canaan and lived in Lucky Lake. She loved to go to dances as the hall was across the street from where she lived. Here she met and later married Chris Vallevand. In the spring of 1949, with two young children (Brian and Judy) in tow, they set off to farm in Upper Cache Creek. The realities of settling rugged land proved too much and in 1952 they moved back to the prairies; eventually putting down roots in Meadow Lake, SK. Here two more daughters (Brenda and Joanne) were born. Agnes worked as a stenographer in a law office and the CIBC. Following her divorce in 1969, Agnes moved to Saskatoon where she obtained work with the Department of Indian Affairs. At a dance she met Bert Fensom; whom she married in 1971. The couple lived in several locations, finally settling in Outlook. Following her divorce from Bert, Agnes moved to Golden Acres in Outlook where she lived for 21 years. Many close friendships were formed during those years. She moved to Columbian Manor in Saskatoon in the fall of 2016 and then back to the Outlook Long Term Care Home in June of this year. She passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 in Outlook with her grandson, Matthew, at her side. Agnes had a great sense of humour and an outgoing personality. She enjoyed visiting with people and had a vast network of friends and family that she kept in contact with through letters, cards and phone calls. She was well known for baking and sharing buns; and could be counted upon to bake pies for community events. She was actively involved in her church, the Legion, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed baking, canning, gardening, knitting, crocheting, and playing cribbage, as well as keeping a neat and tidy house. Agnes is lovingly remembered by her family: Brian (Samia) Vallevand and family: Christopher (Karen), and Caleb; Judy (Jack) Callbeck and family: Cari (Ronn) Powell, Shawna (Damien) Bennett, Tanis (Stewart) Zutz, and Sandy (Kenny) Long; Brenda (Ron) Tumbach and family: Christian (Jennifer), Rhonda (Ryan) Heather, John (Melissa), and Matthew Tumbach (Camille); Joanne Bremner (Dorrin Diesel) and family: Becky (Tyson) Graham, Tyson Bremner (Jessica), and Whitney Bremner (Leroy); 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Hattie Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Jake and Susie Siemens; granddaughter, Tarah Vallevand; brother, Sonny Siemens; and brother-in-law, Meryl Warren. A Celebration of Life service was held at St. Andrews United Church in Outlook on September 7, 2019 with Rev. Ron McConnell officiating. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Floyd and Marjorie Childerhose of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. Interment of ashes will take place in Meadow Lake, SK at a later date. THANK YOU The family of Agnes Fensom would like to express their gratitude to the many people who visited Mom, and at her passing, showed their sympathy, sent flowers and/or cards, attended the funeral, and gave us hugs. Special thanks to Ron McConnell for officiating at the funeral, Floyd and Marjorie Childerhose for handling the arrangements and helping us through a difficult time, the UCW for providing an excellent lunch, and all Mom's friends who helped with the service. We thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff at the Outlook Integrated Health facility who gave such excellent care to Mom and helped the family feel welcome. Mom picked a good community to live in. __________________________________________________





