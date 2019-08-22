Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Strazza. View Sign Obituary

STRAZZA: Anne It is with heartfelt sadness we announce that Anne Strazza passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on 19th of July 2019 in Outlook Hospital at the age of 78. A grave side service was held at St Margaret's Cemetery, Thetis Island, BC on the 1st of August, 2019. The family invites friends to a drop in memorial gathering at Anne's residence at 310 Willow Place, Outlook, Saskatchewan on Friday, August 30th between 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Anne was born Frances Anne Kolosoff to Dorothy Kolosoff (Radcliff), and Jack Kolosoff on August 24th, 1940 in Cumberland, BC. Anne is predeceased by her parents and by her late husband John Strazza. Anne is survived by children Drew Belobaba (Ileana) and Kyla Belobaba (Craig Thomson); step-son Shane Strazza; and grandchildren Jack, James and Joseph Belobaba. She was one of 4 children and is survived by her siblings Joan, Doug, and Lee as well as many nieces and nephews. Mum grew up on a subsistence farm and went to school on Galiano Island, BC. Her father also logged and fished to support the family and her mother took boarders and rented out cabins to holiday makers. As her parents would not get electricity connected until 1968, Anne grew up used to hard work and thought little of putting in long days of manual labour throughout her life. She also learned how to run an efficient, beautiful, welcoming home. After completing school through correspondence course, Anne moved to Victoria and enrolled in Sprott Shaw College. It was while living in Victoria that Anne met Robert (Bob) Belobaba a seaman with Island Tug and Barge, and they married in 1962 They continued to reside in Victoria while Bob worked towards his Master's Ticket, and Anne worked various jobs, from a supermarket meat packing department to the loans department of the Royal Bank and as a secretary at Timberland Appraisers. It was in these early years of their marriage that Anne first began to develop her passion for gardening. Anne and Bob later moved up-island to Qualicum Beach, and then to Whisky Creek, where they welcomed their first child, Drew in 1974 and their second, Kyla in 1975. In 1979 they moved to Thetis Island where the family would live until the early 1990s. During this time Anne further honed her gardening skills, creating an incredibly productive vegetable garden and orchard on the back third of their acre property. She and Bob worked hard fencing the property, terracing it, and building various outbuildings and other structures including a chicken, green house, smoke house, horse paddock and a deck by the beach which became well known to family and friends for the barbecues that were hosted there. In 1992, Anne sold the Thetis Island property and moved to Coffin Point, Ladysmith where she set about developing another piece of beachfront property while working as a cashier at the Chuckwagon Market, and then at Value Village. At both jobs her work ethic and vast general knowledge served her well and she proved an invaluable employee. It was during this time that she met a kindred spirit and her future Husband in John Strazza. They married in 2003 but sadly John would pass away the following year. Anne was susceptible in Bronchitis, and in 2009 she moved from the Coast where she had spent her entire life to Outlook Saskatchewan to benefit from a drier climate. She had come to know Outlook on various trips to Saskatchewan with her mother who had been born and raised in nearby Elbow. She immediately set about creating her most fantastic garden yet, proving that she could adapt to a radically different climate. In fact Anne welcomed Saskatchewan's winters as a respite from gardening maintenance and in recent years took the opportunity to spend two months each winter in England with Drew, Ileana and her grandchildren. Anne was most famous for her gardening but she was accomplished at cooking, canning, baking, sewing, knitting, and painting. However we like to think that she will be remembered most for her compassion to others and her generosity of spirit. She was always willing to help people in trouble and would give extravagantly of her time and money to help a friend or relative in need. She never hoarded her vast knowledge but gave of it freely. Anne always believed in Christ's message to "Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you." and lived her life by that quote and it is for that which we will always remember her. __________________________________________________





