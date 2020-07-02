Arnold PEHL

PEHL, Arnold January 23, 1936 – June 24, 2020 Arnold was born in Porosov, Poland on January 23, 1936 to Herbert and Ida Pehl. In 1948, the Pehl family emigrated to Canada and settled on a farm near Frobisher, Saskatchewan. The war years were not kind to him as he witnessed many terrible events that led to depression which was a lifelong affliction he dealt with by reading many self help books. After graduation from high school, Arnold attended the University of Saskatchewan and in the spring of 1961 received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering and became employed by the Government of Saskatchewan's Assessment Branch. During those university summer breaks, he had worked at a variety of jobs earning money to pay for his university education. One of these jobs was with a carpenter who was building houses, barns etc. on farms in the Frobisher area. In June of 1961, he married Dorothea Tetzlaff in Edmonton, Alberta, and they spent the first few months of their married life living near Val Marie where Arnold was re-assessing farm land for the government. Over the years they resided in Estevan, Bienfait, Yellow Grass and Outlook. They have two daughters, Carie (husband) Ron Nobert, and granddaughter Nikita of Regina, Brenda Pehl (husband) David Lewis of Calgary, nephew Jason Pehl, (Carrie), and their daughter Addison as well as Jason's mother Valerie Osbak of St. Albert, Alberta. Arnold was predeceased by his parents and siblings, brother Harry Pehl and a half brother Johan Kumpolt of Germany. Arnold loved any kind of music and spent hours recording and listening to the various selections that he had. He also played several musical instruments by ear, however, one day decided he wanted to play an instrument by learning to read notes, so, he purchased a clarinet which he mastered quite well. He could play along with Acker Bilk, King of the "licorice stick". He enjoyed watching T.V. and recorded many late night programs that were watched at a more convenient time. He had been employed by the Land Bank prior to working for the Irrigation Branch in Outlook from which he retired in 1987. After retirement he purchased his first computer and taught himself how to use it, which he certainly did, and became quite knowledgeable at this task. During his life time, he built two houses from the ground up, even drew up the plans for each house. He was a handy kind of a guy and could fix anything, loved a challenge, with one exception, and that was Dorothea's sewing machine. He admitted he knew nothing about them, and had no desire to learn! He was an excellent mechanic and took pride in maintaining his daughters' vehicles as well as his own. Arnold and Dorothea enjoyed traveling all over Canada and the U.S.A. by truck and camper, driving from coast to coast several times and north to the Yukon, North West Territories as well as to Alaska. They spent seven winters in southern California, and when they tired of spending the entire winter away from home, extended their summer months by going south in the fall, coming back home for a couple of months, and heading south again in the spring. They continued this practice for a number of years. During the summer months, each weekend was spent attending a polka fest somewhere in Saskatchewan, enjoying camping coupled with dancing. Arnold was a gentle person, loved small children and all animals and they responded in kind. On March 8, 2016, due to Dementia, Arnold became a resident of long term in the Outlook and District Health Centre. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Although Arnold had donated his body to the University of Saskatchewan, due to the sad condition of his body now, he was declined, consequently he will be cremated, and in holding with his wishes, no funeral service or memorial will be held for him. ___________________________________________________







