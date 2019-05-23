Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Hauberg. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

HAUBERG, Arthur The passing of Arthur J. Hauberg occurred May 9, 2019 at the Outlook and District Health Center Long-Term Care facility at the age of 99. Arthur was born to Andrew and Borghild Hauberg on March 7, 1920. He grew up on the farm north of Cutbank – NW 12-27-7 W3 with his two brothers William (Bill) and Norman. He attended the Stafford and Copenhagen Schools. Like many of his generation, he joined the Armed Forces in June of 1941 and served overseas during





The passing of Arthur J. Hauberg occurred May 9, 2019 at the Outlook and District Health Center Long-Term Care facility at the age of 99. Arthur was born to Andrew and Borghild Hauberg on March 7, 1920. He grew up on the farm north of Cutbank – NW 12-27-7 W3 with his two brothers William (Bill) and Norman. He attended the Stafford and Copenhagen Schools. Like many of his generation, he joined the Armed Forces in June of 1941 and served overseas during World War II until November of 1945. Arthur returned home to farm with his father. In 1951, he began farming with his brother, Norman. They along with Bill, worked together on their respective farms successfully for many years. In 1985, Arthur moved into Outlook with his brother Norman. He continued to live at his house in town until the end of October 2018, when he moved into the Outlook and District Health Center. Arthur was a member of the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, the Riverbend Coop Association, a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion, and a lifetime member of the Hawarden Elks. Arthur is survived by his niece, Virginia (Curtis) and nephews, Garth (Jennifer Pettigrew), and Andrew (Michelle), great nieces, Natasha, Emily, Taylor, Olivia, Ella, Beth (Jared Manz) and Jordyn (Garrett Brownlee), and great nephew, Matthew (Michelle Selinger), his great-great nieces and nephews, and his cousins Kristine Goff, Hilda Blount, and Arlene (Hank) Tatachuk. Arthur was predeceased by his mother, Borghild (1925), father, Andrew (1980), niece Laurie (1984), brother, William (2004), brother, Norman (2004), and sister-in-law, Jennette (2014). Arthur was a peaceful, quiet, and wise person. He had a talent for fixing and building things. He was an avid reader and follower of world events. Travel was important to him. He, along with his cousin, Stanley made many trips to various places in the world. The most memorable may have been those taken with Denny Carr from CFQC radio. The Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. at Green Valley Lutheran Church, south of Broderick, Saskatchewan on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with Pastor Daryl Olson officiating The eulogy was given by John McPhail and the poem 'The Canadian Soldier' was read by Art's niece, Virginia Kostyniuk. Scripture reading was read by Natasha Kostyniuk. Pallbearers were Garth Hauberg, Curtis Kostyniuk, Dale Hauberg, Ian Hovland, Lyle Stone, and Darryl Stone. Ushers were Neil McIntosh and Garry Stone. Seated at the Guest Register were Margaret Stone and Yvonne Stone. Lunch was provided by the Green Valley Lutheran Church Ladies' Aid. Donations in memory of Arthur may be made to The Royal Canadian Legion Outlook Branch #262, P.O. Box 811, Outlook, SK S0L 2N0, or to Green Valley Lutheran Church, Box 808, Outlook, SK S0L 2N0 THANK YOU The family of Arthur Hauberg wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the many acts of kindness and messages of condolence and support that we have received since his passing. First, and foremost, we would like to thank the members of the Royal Canadian Legion Outlook Branch for thoughtfully including Uncle Art in their activities at the Legion, their care and attention to his well-being both while his was in his own home and while he was in the nursing home, and lastly for providing the Honour Guard at his funeral. This community is truly blessed to have such an organization as yours. Thanks to Lyall Campbell for all of your assistance when we needed help. We would like to thank Dr. Alshaar and the staff of the Outlook & District Health Centre for their care given to Art. We are eternally grateful to John McPhail for delivering the eulogy and for being a true friend to Uncle Art and to us. We would also like to thank those who actively participated in the funeral as pallbearers, ushers, readers, the organist, the guest register attendants, and the Ladies' Aid for providing lunch. Thanks to Pastor Daryl Olson for your comforting words, prayers, and your guidance through scripture. Thanks to Floyd and Marjorie Childerhose and the Outlook Funeral Chapel for providing assistance and looking after the arrangements with compassion and professionalism. Virginia Kostyniuk, Garth Hauberg and Families __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from May 23 to May 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close