BARTON, Brad It is with great sadness that the family of Brad Barton announce his sudden passing on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 44 years. Bradley James Barton was born in Swift Current on October 17, 1975. His parents Laurie and Jane (née Sparks) Barton were thrilled when Brad joined his big sister Tracy in completing their family. He grew up on the farm at Bounty and attended elementary and high school in Outlook where he lived during his teenage years. After his schooling, he worked for the Verwimp family for a number of years. He loved to run the John Deere equipment and enjoyed Adele's home-cooked meals. Brad and his wife Laurie were married June 17, 2000. Together with his dad Laurie, Brad worked at Barton Seed Cleaning for a few years before he purchased a semi, continuing his love of trucks and beginning his trucking business. In 2010, Brad and Laurie made their home at Conquest where he resided until his passing. Brad had a love of sports including the Dallas Cowboys - Tony Romo was the man. NASCAR was also a huge passion for Brad, #14 being his favorite. Brad's love of hockey led him to play wherever he was needed in the Sask Valley Hockey League. Playing goalie was his passion and he showed that by really standing on his head when in net. Brad's infectious smile was one that lit up a room. His laugh and fun-loving personality will be missed by all. Rest easy Brad and all our love! Brad leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Laurie Ann Johnson Barton; father Laurie (Marilyn); sister Tracy Barton and her two sons Justin and John; mother and father-in-law Garry and Delores Johnson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Brenda (Ashley) Matthews, Ron (Karen) Johnson, Sam (Karen) Johnson, Shannon (Lorne) Sittler and Sherry (Randy) Elder as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He was predeceased by his mother Jane, infant sister Tina, grandparents Milton and Jeanne Barton and special uncle Milt Lunney, aunt Arlene Jones. A Celebration of Life was held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Jim Kook Recreation Complex, Outlook, SK with Reverend Ron McConnell officiating. Donations in memory of Brad may be directed to Village of Conquest (Conquest Fire Department), P.O. Box 250, Conquest, SK. S0L 0L0. To send online condolences please visit





