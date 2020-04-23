BELL, Allan Henry 1932 - 2020 The passing of Allan Bell, of Dinsmore, Sask., occurred on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, at the age of 87 years. Allan is lovingly remembered by his family: Sandra Bell (Luis Kapel), Murray (Heather) Bell, Patricia Bell (Greg Arnold) and their son, Ryan Arnold, Brian Bell (Melanie Berg), and Sherilee Bell (Marnie Cook) and their son, Daniel LaCrois; special friend, Loretta McConnell; sister, Dorothy Hersberger; sisters-in-law, Catherine Bell, Margaret Bell, and Myrna (Phil) Decker; brother-in-law, Alan Dawson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; infant daughter, Lynette; sister, Ariel; and by his brothers, Gordon, Reg, Burton and Jack. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dinsmore United Church, Dinsmore, Sask. with Diane Schmidt officiating. Interment took place in the Dinsmore Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: The Dinsmore Memorial Arena, Dinsmore, Sask. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020