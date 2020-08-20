BENNETT, Katherine "Kay" (née Thauberger) May 20, 1920 – July 23, 2020
With sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Kay Bennett on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was 100 years of age. Kay was born May 20, 1920 to John and Anastasia Thauberger at Holdfast, SK; the fourth of eight children. It was a good life, being raised on the farm, and Kay drew strength from her roots later, as a wife and mother, and throughout her nursing career. After graduating from Grade 12, Mom went to Providence Hospital in Moose Jaw, SK to begin her training as a registered nurse which she completed in 1942. Her work took her to several towns throughout Saskatchewan: Scott, Whitewood, Rosetown, and Saskatoon. The travel and variety suited her; Mom always said she enjoyed jumping on the train and moving on to a new job in a new town whenever she was offered a new posting. But she put down roots when she began work in Outlook, SK in 1947; there she met Malcolm "Mac" Bennett and in 1952 they were married. Kay stayed home to raise their four children and she helped with farming, as well as growing a large garden; the produce was canned or frozen for winter use. As the kids started to leave home, she returned to nursing at the old Outlook Hospital in 1972. She loved caring for others and valued the friendships that she formed with fellow staff members and patients. Once retirement came around, Mom and Dad did some travelling which included visiting family, going to the States several times, and out to the Maritimes. She had a very creative flair; she was skilled in needle work of all kinds and created beautiful pettipoint, cross-stitch, and embroidery projects; including framed birth certificates for some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her knitting skills kept everyone in the family warm with her handmade toques and sweaters. Kay is survived by her children: Kathey Kasper, Eleanor Barnes, Nancy (Dave) Elliott, and Malcolm Bennett; her grandchildren: Lauralee, Annette, Megan, Murray, Dana, Nadine, Jason, Jenni, Brittany, Matthew, David, Steven, and Katherine; her 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first great-grandchild, Ryan Hoffer (2019); and earlier by her husband Mac; her parents John and Anastasia; two brothers; and five sisters; son-in-law, John Kasper; and daughter-in-law, Loreen Bennet. A Private Funeral Mass was offered for Kay on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Parish in Outlook, SK, celebrated by Fr. Godwin Aghedo, O.P. Others taking part were: Malcolm Bennett, scripture reader and intentions; Annette Ivan, Lauralee Kasper and David Bennett, eulogists; and Laura Rafoss and Kitty Paslawski, music ministry. Active pallbearers were: Bill Ivan, Anna Rhode, Jason Weber, Matthew Bennett, Katherine Bennett, Steven Bennett. Honorary Pallbearers were: "All those who shared in Katherine's life." Interment followed at St. Peter & Paul R.C. Cemetery in Broderick, SK. Memorial donations can be made directly to the Outlook and District Health Centre, (P.O. Box 369, Outlook, SK, S0L 2N0), or to Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church, (c/o PO Box 1060, Davidson, SK, S0G 1A0). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com
__________________________________________________