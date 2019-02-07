Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bert Christensen. View Sign

Christensen, Bert (Dad) February 10/1974 Christensen, Dorothy (Mom) May 3/2001 As time goes by without you And days turn into years They hold a million memories And a thousand silent tears Although you are gone we will always be together And your spirit lives on in each of us forever Dear God if it is not too much fuss Take extra special care of our Mom & Dad as they are very dear to us We know when God called you You had to go But we want you to know Mom & Dad we miss you & love you so. Forever in our hearts, Till we meet again Luella & family





