Service Information Shanidar Funeral Services 115A - 1st Avenue East Rosetown , SK S0L 2V0 (306)-882-4224 Obituary

BOWMAN, Diane Diane Vivian Bowman (née Carlson) of Beechy, SK passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Swift Current at the age of 74 years. Diane was born on August 10, 1945 in Lucky Lake, SK to Gunnar and Lyla Carlson. She was raised along with her sister on the family farm northwest of Beechy. Diane met her husband Cecil in their rural town and they married in 1972. They farmed south of Beechy until their retirement in 2014 and then moved to town. Diane loved the farm and the prairies. She had a love for flowers, gardening and pickling. She spent many years in the rink as an avid curler and travelled for many bonspiels each year. Diane was also a long time member of the Beechy Royal Purple and was active in her community taking part on many other boards as well. She loved to take bus tours with Cecil and casino tours with family and friends when possible, she also loved playing bingo. There was always coffee and treats ready for anyone who stopped in to visit – she loved having company. Her real passion was always her family and making sure everyone was well looked after. Diane was predeceased by her husband Cecil, daughter Gail and parents Gunnar and Lyla. Left to cherish her memory are her son Curtis and daughter-in-law Corrina and their children Mackenzie, Rylan and Adley; sister Doreen Clark; sister-in-law Shirley Galbraith (Pat) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Diane will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beechy-Demaine Emergency Services Inc., P.O. Box 190, Beechy, SK, S0L 0C0. To send online condolences please visit





