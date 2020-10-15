BUHR, John Robert
John Robert (Bobby) Buhr was born to Johann and Reta Buhr on November 3, 1935 in Birsay, SK and passed away October 3, 2020. Dad grew up and lived on the family farm essentially his entire life. He married Lindy and they recently just celebrated their 60th anniversary. The family surprised him with family photos with his first car – a pink '55 Ford Custom. This car was a prized possession that he had great pride in saving. Farming was his life with harvest his favorite time of year. Even after his diagnosis in June of this year, Dad remained involved daily with the farm. The 2020 harvest was an exceptional harvest and Dad, knowing it was his last, didn't miss any part of it. He phoned one of us at least once every morning to see where we were working, drove out at least twice a day to make sure we were working and then usually checked in late for updates for the next day. While farming was his life – family was the reason. Dad took great pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He instilled a love of travelling in his family with summer camping trips with his children and more exotic trips later with his children and grandchildren. His favorite place was Oahu, Hawaii but also enjoyed talking about other international overseas trips, especially Paris and walking and walking (he was with JoAnn of course). Dad was an active member of his community. He was a charter and long-term member of the Kinsmen Club of Lucky Lake, was active in the United Church and the rink board. Dad was also our archive for the community – whenever we wondered who or what, we would just ask and if he wasn't exactly sure, he would dig out his collection of local community history books to confirm what he thought was right. If you knew Dad, you knew his politics. He loved a good political discussion and he would be disappointed missing his opportunity to vote this year. John is survived by is wife Lindy; daughter Jaymeann; son Ward (Lori) and grandsons Colton and Jackson; son Shawn (Tracy), granddaughter Kendra (Jordan), great-grandchildren Ethan, Konnor and Quinn, grandson Ross (Eden), grandson Jarret (Ashton) and granddaughter Mykaela; daughter JoAnn; brother Harvey and sisters Maxine and Dorothea. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Gerald and Donny and his sister Margaret. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service was held in the Lucky Lake United Church, interment followed in the Lakeview Cemetery. Donations may be directed to the Lucky Lake United Church, P.O. Box 28, Lucky Lake, SK, S0L 1Z0, to the Canadian Cancer Society
, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2R3 or to a charity of choice. To send online condolences please visit shanidarfuneralservices.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Amanda Starosta. __________________________________________________