BURTON, Dorothy Frances 1936 - 2020 The passing of Dorothy Burton, of Dinsmore, Sask., occurred on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Outlook & District Health Centre, at the age of 83 years. Dorothy is lovingly remembered by her husband, Keith Burton; her family: Joyce (Walter) Ptolemy, Jim (Diane) Burton, and Jean Burton; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Heidi Burton; brother, Doug (Louise) McKay; sister-in-law, Maisie Burton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, John; brother, David McKay; brother-in-law, Russell Burton, two sisters-in-law, Florence Andrew &Joyce Burton; and by her parents, Norman & Mary McKay. A private family gathering, in memory of Dorothy, will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Outlook & District Health Foundation, Box 427, Outlook, Sask. S0L2N0. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020