CAMPBELL, Helen Barbara It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, aunt, grandma, and great grandma, Helen Barbara Campbell (nee Chestnut). Helen died at Outlook Union Hospital on July 24, 2020 after several battles with cancer and other health issues. She was the youngest and last living of six children born to Leena and William Chestnut of Moosomin, Saskatchewan. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold, Guy, Scott and Jack; her sister Margie and her husband Bob Campbell (1972). She is survived by one sister-in-law Lorretta, her daughter Peggy, son Mac, four nieces and nephews, several grandnieces and nephews, grandchildren Kayla and Brett and most recently her Great Granddaughter Ainsley Helen Armitage (2 months). Helen had a variety of interests, talents and passions. As a young girl these included skiing, playing tennis, swimming among others. As a teenager, these same interests continued but also included going to dances and socializing. She also spent many evenings, nights and weekends accompanying her father, the local doctor on home visits often getting home in the early morning just in time to get off to school. Helen's love of sports led her to a position to the Huskiettes Hockey Team when she attended the University of Saskatchewan. Enrolling in sciences at the age of sixteen, she earned a bachelor's degree majoring in biology and went on to earn a Bachelor of Education. Helen taught high school in a number of places but despite her biology major never taught biology. She recounted many good teaching experiences, including starting a toastmaster's club and inviting guests into the classroom to speak on many topics. In the last of her teaching years, she most enjoyed teaching world history, English and psychology. The letters of condolences we received proved that she was well liked by her students and had kept in contact with many over the years. Helen married Robert Russ Campbell (Bob) in 1957 and moved to the Outlook area shortly after. They left and returned to stay in 1963. Peggy and Mac completed the family. She became involved in the community and for the last forty years developed a passion for supporting Mac and others with intellectual challenges through joining committees, helping secure grants, and working with a variety of people to establish a variety workshop, Variety Place, and group homes for when these children became adults. She developed the buddy program to match participants with community persons for outings and fun activities. We will miss the many visits, holidays, phone calls and the support and love she gave us. She had a quick wit, loved playing bridge and other games, and was eager to help others when she could. She loved dogs and children and enjoyed when her home was filled with the same. She was so appreciative of her friends and spent considerable time with them. Her most recent joy was getting to meet and hold her great granddaughter, Ainsley and spending time napping and cuddling with her in her last few weeks. At Helen's request there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers we have suggested Variety Place (520 Thompson Street, Outlook, SK SOL2NO) to be the recipient of donations for the purpose of helping to fun special programs and activities. Arrangements are in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________







