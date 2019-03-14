Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARR Robert Stuart. View Sign

CARR, Robert Stuart August 7, 1947 – February 1, 2019 As I begin this celebration of life I want all gathered here today to know a large amount of the talk came from Robert himself. During his final days Robert and I had a lot of time together to talk about what he wanted said. To begin I would offer my sincere condolences to Robert's sister Sherry Alto and her sons Mike and Steve and families, and to the Lawrence King family on your loss. Thank you for your input into these words. It was Robert's wish that this gathering would be a celebration of Robert's life and the experiences he enjoyed throughout. Rob was born 71 years ago in the small town of Carp, Ontario. At the age of six Rob and his mother moved to Saskatchewan. They lived in various locations throughout the province. Robert received his education in Outlook, Macrorie and at the University of Saskatchewan where he earned his degree in Education. When Rob was in high school, by his own admission to me, he considered himself a very good looking young man and he had a hankering to date good looking young ladies and drive hot cars. During those younger years Rob was somewhat of a hippie with very long hair and wearing Pooka beads. Robert relates he bought his first car, a 1951 Chevy which was in need of some mechanical repairs. Rob at that time had little or no knowledge on how to repair a motor, but he took it upon himself to do the work. He relates that when he was finished, he just put the extra parts in the trunk, and tied a piece of rope from the gear shift to the clutch so the car would run. Regressing to a sad time in Rob's life, when he was 15 years old his stepfather Albin Bergquist passed away in September of that year while running the combine and his mother Mary passed away in November of the same year and the family was broken up. Robert decided to stay by himself on the farm even though he had no way of supporting himself. One day a school friend noticed that Robert had no lunch when he got on the school bus. Her name was Julia King and that day she shared her lunch with Rob. That evening when she returned from school she went to her mother and told that she thought Robert did not have anything to eat. The King family then went over to where Rob was living and when Rob answered the door they were invited in and they checked all the cupboards and the refrigerator, there was nothing there. So they packed up Rob's clothes and took him back to their home where Rob lived for the next number of years. Rob's sister Sherry had gone to live with her stepfather's sister. Rob asked me to express his sincere thank you to the King family as they treated him like a son. During this time Lawrence King was working in Alberta to earn extra money. When Lawrence came home he walked into the house and saw Rob there and asked if he had been replaced. No Lawrence, you just got another brother. While growing up Robert taught himself to play the drums and on weekend he would play with a band called the Versatiles where he earned enough money to put clothes on his back. When both Robert and Lawrence were in high school the rule was that all students were supposed to stay on the school grounds at lunch time. Guess where you would find the two of them? In the pool hall playing video games. Although Rob never had any children of his own he was smitten with children and loved to play and treat them as his own. To this very day he always talked about his nieces and nephews. His nephew Steven says he will miss his Sunday conversations with Uncle Robert. They would discuss who got the best deal that week and the market for the week. His nephew Mike will miss being able to pick up the phone for a chat anytime he wanted. Robert's sister Sherry will miss her brother most deeply, his conversations, stopping in for dinner or going out for supper when he was in Macrorie. We all liked visiting with Rob at his church and checking out his treasures. We will all miss his sunny disposition. When asked how he was his answer was always fantastic. Robert did something that most of us would never dream of doing, that is buying a church. And he bought his church right here in Macrorie from which his stepfather and his mother were both buried. The church now serves as a home to many of Rob's antique pieces. And I am happy to announce that the church has been sold to some people from the area and they are going to fix it up and have it remain a focal point for the town of Macrorie. Although Rob's real name was Robert he says he would accept being called Robert, Rob, or Robbie, but he would correct anyone who would call him Bob; this was a nickname he really disliked. Robert had a reputation of loving to kid around with people, he said he liked to dish it out, but he could take it as well. Rob wanted me to thank all who are here today, but he wanted to especially thank the following people whom he said made his life so enjoyable. I read these names in no particular order but from Rob's heart. Thank you for your support throughout the years. A very special thank you goes to Sherry Alto and Steven and Mike, Robert's sister and nephews. Also another very special thank you to the King family who took Robert in and treated him like a son, and his friends Lynne Cooper, Les and Noreen Andrew, Audrey and Vern Andrew, Gerry Torvik, Randi Murdoch and her dog Cherry, Joe Wehage, Faye Prentice, Elsie Kendall, Ron and Joyce Thorstad, Brian Ullman, Donna Larson, Linda Siemens, Edwin Zarycki, George West and all his friends at Ducks Unlimited Canada throughout the province. And a special thank you to all of his insurance customers during his thirty odd years in the business. Rob was a very generous man, giving of his time to various organizations including the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, and Ducks Unlimited Canada. Here I must say this is where I got to know Rob, when we were both helping out at a Ducks Unlimited dinner in Saskatoon some forty years ago. Any of you here today that attended a DU dinner in Saskatoon were probably accosted by Rob when you entered the dinner, as he was working what was called the Mountain of Prizes. Although you had purchased your ticket for the dinner Rob was looking for another $50 for a pair of tickets to the Mountain of Prizes, and when he got your money he merrily sent you on your way telling you to keep your wallet out for there were many more raffles before you reached the bar. Rob's favorite charity was the Saskatoon SPCA. For many years Rob raised money by holding garage sales and selling some of his collectibles and donated the funds to the SPCA. Robert's working life consisted of working as a surveyor, a teacher and an insurance sales representative. But Robert's true passion was that of being a picker, a person who goes to garage sales, estate sales and looks for those special one-of-a-kind items to buy and then to either keep for personal enjoyment or sell for a profit. He would tell customers that his markup was only 10%. Some actually believed that. But he was able to get good buys because of his approach. When an item was for sale, for example at $4, he would reach into his pocket and come to only two dollars and tell the person that was all he had to spend. Rob would also set up tables in the town of Macrorie and sell items there, along with purchasing the church in the town which now has a considerable number of artifacts in it. Rob enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting upland game and fishing, both freshwater and ocean fishing. His most enjoyment was having friends out with him in his boat on Lake Diefenbaker and catching more fish than anyone else, rubbing it in all day long. During one of my last conversations Rob confided in me that the most enjoyable and serene time for him was when he was out in his boat on Lake Diefenbaker silently enjoying the beautiful scenery and lazily floating down the lake. Rob became seriously ill around the middle of December 2018. He was hospitalized for six or seven days. Then he was told by the doctors that he had cirrhosis of the liver and had a relatively short time to live. He decided that he would rather be at home than in a hospital bed. On several occasions he had to return to the hospital either to see the doctors or to have a different procedure performed, but he always returned to his home. Then during the last week of January he was admitted to hospital for the final time. Roert passed away on February 1 of this year. A special thank you has to go to all the people who cared for Rob during his illness, his boarder Derrick Boychuck, his very close friend Edwin Zarycki, his sister Sherry and her sons, Lawrence King, Darleen Topp who acted as Rob's health advocate, explaining to Rob in layman's terms what the doctors were talking about, and being with him when he had to return to the hospital. I know that each and every one of us here today have very special memories of Rob. We have lost a valued member of society and he will be forever missed by his family and all that knew him. Robert was a good man whom we all should be proud to have known. Rob is survived by his sister, Sherry Alto; nephews: Michael (Valerie) Alto; and Steven Alto (Tammy) & son, Lyndon; and his extended family, Lawrence (Marion) King, Julia Jackson and their families. A Celebration of Life was held in the Macrorie Community Hall on February 15, 2019 with Rev. Ron McConnell officiating. Interment will take place at the Lake Coteau Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the S.P.C.A. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel.





