BREN, Cheryl Ann We are consumed with profound sadness weighing on our hearts as we lay Cheryl Ann Bren to rest. It is very difficult to understand why our beloved Cheryl had to leave us too soon. Life will not be the same without her exuberant personality! We are extremely fortunate to have a strong loving family and together we can console one another and begin to heal. A piece of Cheryl Ann will be forever engrained within each of us. Cheryl lived vivaciously. In each memory, we are reminded of her outgoing and adventurous personality! Cheryl Ann Bren (nee Gorham) was the first-born child of Ken and Linda Gorham on January 1, 1960. She was soon followed by three busy brothers: Jim in 1961, Dale in 1962 and Ron in 1966. Cheryl grew up in Greenan and Dinsmore. The Gorham family was busy, enjoying horseback riding, camping and many sports. There was also a good deal of roughhousing and Cheryl was often the victor. There was no doubt that being the eldest, the only girl, and the fact that she was both fierce and fearless, meant that big sister was in charge! She was not afraid to participate in anything the boys did and often was better than the boys were. She drove with her dad, Kenneth, cared for farm animals and was always a tomboy. She had many victories and accomplishments to boast about. Cheryl was always a daddy's girl, which helped her get away with more than a few things! Cheryl's competitive demeanor was helpful to pin her brothers down. She had an innovative, awkward wrestling style, using only her legs, but those moves were enough to make her a winner. Even though Cheryl was most comfortable as a tomboy, she still liked to dress up for dinner and looked very beautiful doing it. The adoration of her family growing up soon carried over to having her own children. On May 13, 1980 Jason Scott Wight was born and Cheryl began the most beloved role of her life, being a mother. Christal Michelle Wight was born July 24, 1981 and Robert Chad Wight arrived on March 24, 1984. Cheryl put her kids first and enjoyed being a very active and involved mom. As time went on Cheryl found herself courageously raising three small children on her own, sometimes with the help of family. There were struggles; she pushed through selflessly with a capacious heart. Determined to keep Jason, Christal and Chad out of trouble, she kept them busy with extra-curricular activities and family outings. She coached ball teams, worked tirelessly at fundraisers, and traveled for scouts, dance and regattas. She planned do-it-yourself birthday parties on a dime, and they were always a big hit! She made dinner out of an empty fridge and make snacks out of the bare minimum. She taught values and life lessons with the honesty, integrity and sense of humor in which she lived her life. Cheryl completed grade 12 in Dinsmore and then completed hair school in Saskatoon. Cutting hair began Cheryl's career as an adult, but later was a great advantage to the family members who would show up at Cheryl's for a free haircut. As the children grew older, Cheryl returned to school and took a medical office assistant course and worked in a minor emergency clinic for a few years. Following her time in the medical profession, Cheryl began her almost 30-year career at Sask Power. She began reading meters, breaking speed records to complete her route so that she was home on time to organize the activities of her busy young family. She then moved to the office organizing the movement of power lines for large highway moves and relocations and then concluded her career as business support assistant in charge of safety. On February 25, 1995 Cheryl married the love of her life, Murray Bren. Together they had a wonderful life as a family and as a couple. They raised their teenagers and enjoyed their family life. In 1999 they purchased a cabin at Meeting Lake. The cabin was the home of many family memories as well as many memories with extended family and friends. They enjoyed boating and water sports and relaxing at the end of a long day in the hot tub. In perfect Cheryl fashion the lake had as many beautiful flowers as their home in Saskatoon. Cheryl and Murray loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Mexico, but they found their third home in Cuba. They made many friends and memories on their many journeys to Cuba. Cheryl was always happy on any beach and was most comfortable in her bare feet; even in the winter she seldom wore socks. Cheryl, Murray, and their family loved sledding in the winter. A fresh snowfall always meant a trip to the cabin and lots of adventure and laughter. Cheryl was a fearless adventurer. There were no water sports she would not try and no trail she would not ride if she had Murray and her family by her side. She loved life and though her life was much too short, she made the best of every moment. She laughed, she tried new things, and she loved deeply. One of those deep loves was for her grandchildren. They were each very special to her and she took the time to get to know them and took an interest in the things that they enjoyed. They made her so very proud. Ty, Olivia, Axl, Ella, Zackary and Violet were blessed to have a grandma with such a warm heart. May they inherit her spirit and her love for life. Sadly, Cheryl passed at only 60, on September 25, 2020 after a tough battle with cancer. She fought without complaining, thinking of others before herself. She was predeceased by her grandparents and her beloved father, Ken in 2009. Left to remember are her mother, Linda; her loving husband, Murray; children Jason (Becky), Christal (Jason) and Chad (Laura); her grandchildren, Ty, Livvie, Axl, Ella, Zackary and Violet; her dog Charly; brothers Jim (Colleen), Dale (Kim) and Ron (Karen); sister-in-law Randi Murdoch, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. She has blessed us with her life and her love. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Fertile Valley Cemetery, Conquest, Sask. Memorial donations may be made to: Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan. Arrangements were in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel.







