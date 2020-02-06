Christensen, Bert (Dad) February 10, 1974 Christensen, Dorothy (Mom) May 3, 2001 We are sending a dove to heaven With a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things Inside are a million kisses Wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss you And to send you all our love Dear God if it is not too much fuss Take extra special care of our Mom & Dad as they are very dear to us. Happy Mother's Day, Mom And Father's Day, Dad Forever in our hearts Till we meet again Love, Luella & family





