CLARK, Anne Anne in her 20's Anne on her 104th birthday When you live to be 104, as Anne Clark did, you will have acquired so many memories. As she said just a couple of years ago: "I remember when we used to travel by sleigh, with heated bricks in the horse-drawn sleigh to keep our feet warm." To most, that's not an experience, it's a sentence in a history book. When you are born on August 26, 1916 and pass away peacefully in your sleep on October 11, 2020, as Anne did, you have been on earth for two pandemics. When she moved into long-term care just before her 100th birthday, she embraced it: "it's a perfect place to host friends and family who regularly come to visit." It was a perfect place for her, too, with a wonderful staff of caregivers who enjoyed her consistently positive attitude and who became family. Anne loved life, from beginning to end. She loved family - Gordon, whom she married in 1939 and who predeceased her; their boys Harley (Sheila, who passed away in 2015) and Dale (Joanne); grandchildren Pam, Paula (Andrew), Jennifer and Geoff (Raja); great-grandchildren: Alea, Laela, Amber and Larabi. She loved her friends - all ages and generations, some of whom she had known for almost 100 years. In the days after her passing, family and friends expressed their feelings: "She was the most consistently positive person I have ever known"…"She was so interesting and interested in everything, there didn't seem to be a topic one could bring up that she hadn't read about"…"A gracious person who was always interested in the updates on everyone's family"…"She stayed on top of whatever was going on in the world. In fact, she used to do the daily crossword in PEN!…"She never let herself dwell on the negative side of life for which I consider her to be one of the greatest mentors of my life"…"I have never and will never meet a woman more incredible than her - a true inspiration in every way"…"I can only imagine the reunion that happened once your parents met again; a beautiful picture in my mind"…"She understands me like a mother, is there for me like a sister and loves me like a friend." Anne and Gordon were so close to the most important part of their lives: their sons, and their sons' families. The grandchildren became magnets, of course, drawing them to Ontario, Vancouver, New York and California, when Grandma and Grandpa were able to travel. In later years, Anne was thrilled with the technology of Skype and FaceTime that regularly brought family to her home, and the anticipation of hearing that family members were coming in person also perked her up until they arrived. How she loved to tell their stories, to laugh and joke with them, and to offer motherly wisdom and advice when asked. The grandchildren loved it as much as she did. Anne also loved quilting, a Conquest UCW and Fertile Valley contributor who gave away many quilts for many years, and those who have one of hers can now wrap themselves in its warmth while reflecting on every loving stitch that went into it. She loved painting, too. She was a gifted seamstress and loved making many different kinds of clothing for anyone and everyone, gowns for local women, for brides to wear at their wedding and for grandchildren, whose daily wardrobe sometimes included her handiwork. She had a great interest in style and fashion and was always nicely dressed, even during her four years in long term care. She loved gardening, whether it was helping to manage a huge vegetable garden or winning prizes at the Bounty Fair. Most of all, she loved people. "What's your news today?" she would ask visitors. "And would you like a cup of tea?" Always happy to visit, and she was as interested in their grandchildren and she was her own. Long before it was an Internet browser, Outlook was the third Saskatchewan town Anne called home. She was born on the farm south of Bounty where she grew up. Anne and Gordon lived on the farm south of Conquest for several years before moving to Conquest for many years, and she was proud of all her hometowns and her province. She drove Outlook's streets for three decades but didn't start until her family gave her driving lessons at the age of 69! On her three-figure birthdays, including her 104th, she had many visitors on FaceTime and in person, and she preserved her energy and embraced those milestone birthdays: "I enjoy having a way of bringing everyone together under one roof." It was there this "Prairie girl" was at peace - thankful and wise, gracious and smiling - right to her final hours. Anne was the last of her generation. She was predeceased by her parents (Alfred and Louise Ball), and by "siblings" she also missed so much: her brother Fred and his wife Adeline, and her husband Gordon's brothers - Roy (Lois), Cecil (Stella), John (Jean), Harold (Bessie), Wilbert (Margie), and his sister Florence (John Trawin). Collectively, they gave her more than 20 nieces and nephews to love and be loved by. Her nephew, Doug Ball, who was always there for Anne, summed up how they felt about their "surrogate mother" this way: "Her love of flowers, beautiful bright colours, music and art, along with her gentle personality and good sense of humour have been passed down to all of us and can even be seen in the great nieces and nephews." For those wishing to honour Anne's life with a donation, the Outlook St. Andrew's United Church or the Outlook and District Health Foundation Inc. were both dear to her heart. A graveside memorial at Fertile Valley Cemetery will be held after COVID-19 settles down, hopefully next summer, to accommodate all who would like to join in and share memories of Anne. Arrangements are in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________







