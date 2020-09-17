COOPER, Gerald "Gerry" Leon August 26, 1932 - September 5, 2020 Gerald ("Gerry") Leon Cooper of Saskatoon, formerly of Hawarden, passed away peacefully in his sleep early on September 5, 2020 at St. Paul's Hospital, with his loving wife of 60 years, Lorraine, by his side. He was 88 years old. Born to Clarence Owen "Tim" Cooper, and Leila Ione "Nammy" Cooper on August 26, 1932 in Strongfield, Saskatchewan, Gerald Leon Cooper was the third of four children; brother George and sister Maxene coming before Gerry, with sister Darlene arriving later. The family moved to the Hawarden area when Gerry was quite young, settling and farming along Highway 15, eleven miles west of Kenaston where the old red barn still stands with the sign "C.O. COOPER & SONS". Gerry attended Avonlea School, which was located a mere 400 yards from his home. He was known to run away from school to be with his mother "Nammy" - a loving relationship that lasted throughout her 101+ years of life. Gerry attended high school in Hawarden, living with his Grandpa Potter where he spent more time honing his billiards skills that he did in Algebra. He always said he had no use for school, but he must have picked something up along the way as he was a masterful writer and excelled at writing poetry, always quite comical and insightful. His recitals were reserved for special occasions like family and community functions. After high school Gerry worked a year for CP Rail before joining Pomfrey Motors. He would purchase the operation in 1956 and change the name to Cooper Motors. He sold International Harvester machinery, General Motors cars, operated a gas pump and service station, and even had a lunch counter. He closed the garage in 1963 and started farming with his brother George and brother-in-law Bob Blenkinsop. As most farmers are, Gerry was very handy and was an especially good welder. In his younger years he sold arc welders farm to farm and could lay down a bead as good as anyone. He loved farming with George and Bob. The three of them got along so well and there were never many disagreements. He spoke fondly of those years on a regular basis and treasured the memories. Gerry married Lorraine Wick on July 16, 1960. They went on to raise three children together in Hawarden: Daryl, Kelly, and Michael. At passing, Gerry had 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren that all brought endless joy to "Grandpa" when they visited. Not only did Gerry love his own children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, he loved all children. He drove school bus for over 30 years and he coached and managed numerous baseball and hockey teams. He loved the day-to-day interactions involved with children, often chiming that, "he got everyone up and going in the morning." He loved watching kids compete and play sports, continuing throughout his entire life, as he followed his grandchildren around to their countless sporting events. Gerry's love for children is especially evident from the numerous tributes received since his passing; from those that rode on his bus, or played on one of his many teams. He was constantly teasing them and engaging with them in a caring and loving way. His many nieces and nephews, his grandchildren or any of our friends can give testament to the genuine love and attention he showed them. He was a Cub leader and he enjoyed being Akela. The Cub Scout Law includes always do your best, think of others before yourself and do a good deed everyday. That was Gerry in a nutshell. He mastered that art and it came naturally to him, with a constant smile and those warm and honest eyes. Community service was important to Gerry. So much so that one could say serving the community and the public was truly Gerry's life's work. He was a proud and active member of the Elks as a Chartered member of Hawarden Lodge #468, which was formed in 1961. He remained active in Elkdom until his death. For the last ten years he was the co-director of the Elk's Saskatchewan Senior Citizen's Homes alongside his dear friend Tony Koval. Gerry, alongside Tony, carried out his last task – a meeting in Rosetown - the day before he went into the hospital. Gerry started attending the annual Provincial Conferences in 1965 and attended each Provincial Conference for 54 consecutive years - a record that may never be broken. Other roles Gerry served as an Elk include: Exalted Ruler of Hawarden Lodge (two times), Provincial President (1976-77), District Deputy, and the Corby Curling representative for many years. He also made sure to curl every year in the Elks men's Provincial, mixed, and regional bonspiels where competitive curling and fellowship was a highlight of the year. When it came to Elks traditions, Gerry memorized the words for each ceremony, and would often be called upon to say the 11 o'clock service - a solemn ceremony that he took seriously and performed with exceptional dignity, as he did for all his civic duties. He was always the congenial man with a smile, an opinion, and open to other's ideas, but was also appropriately serious when required. Gerry loved sports. He played junior baseball and senior hockey, but he truly excelled at curling. Throughout the winters of 1960's and 1970's, there were bonspiels in every small town. Dad and his crew barnstormed the area and the big city spiels with much success. They brought home many prizes and had a lot of fun doing it. He had many rink mates over the years but the ones that did the most together were Bob Blenkinsop, Roger Slatnik and Link Steabner. The four of them are certain to challenge for the Saskatoon Spiel Grand Aggregate they lost by a technicality (a draw masters error that Dad mentioned from time to time) now that they are back together again. Gerry loved small town Saskatchewan, and was a great advocate for rural people. He was Mayor of Hawarden for over 30 years and leaving Hawarden to move to Saskatoon was difficult on Gerry. His heart remained well-rooted in Hawarden and area for the rest of his life. He was a master draw maker and ran numerous sports days and curling bonspiels and continued to help his kids learn the trade as they started doing the same. He was always promoting Hawarden and other communities in the area. He would literally do anything to help another. Gerry was also a steward at the Hawarden United Church, a member of the Outlook Union Hospital Board, a softball umpire, the icemaker and caretaker for the curling and skating rinks, and was never shy to offer his opinions on how to improve to the local softball team, the Hawarden Hawks. Gerry was a family man and always made sure the family went on a summer vacation. Whether it was truck campers or tent trailers the family went camping. Dad also liked traveling across the Province and the country for Elks events or following his kids in sports. When his grandkids started playing Lorraine and him followed them as well travelling around the Province and as far as Halifax. Once again he had opinions on how to improve each team he watched and he was usually right. In their later years, Gerry and Lorraine took many bus trips and tropical vacations with dear friends. While in Mexico at the age of 80, our ever adventurous Gerry went parasailing. Among his life of community service and love of family, he also enjoyed a good time and could really carry a tune singing if someone was playing a piano. He enjoyed people so much and no one, and we mean no one loved life as much as he did. There are very few people that can go through life without a bad day. And like all of us he had to have had his highs and lows, but he never showed it. He was a master at living for the moment that so many psychology books are written about today. He was "always" present all the time with anyone and everyone. He was never distracted when he was engaged in a conversation; you always had his full attention, a lesson that we all can learn and take away as we reflect on the state of our life today and our ever present phones. His love for people usually resulted him and Mom his loyal companion being the last to leave the party. (God Bless Mom for her patience). He never wanted to burden anyone and that was true in his final days and especially in the hospital where he was so gracious to the nurses. He was a man who gave more that he got but never expected anything. His joy was in his service. He lived life with a passion that very few on Earth could touch. He woke every morning looking forward to what the day would bring, always with a smile, a sense of humour, an ingrained dignified humility and solid sense of who was and what his life was all about. His absolute joy for life makes it all that much harder for those of us closest to him. Gerry is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lorraine Cooper; his family: Daryl Cooper and his family, Austin Cooper, Kelsey (Brandon) Thompson, Jory (Kim) Cooper (Maisie & Robin), Reid Cooper and Justine Cooper (Justin Unruh); Kelly Cooper (Stan Lyle) and her family, Derek (Stacy) Guy (Logan, Tristan & Jayden), and Blair (Shaun) Jouan (Kayson & Kezley); Michael Cooper (Yvonne Jess) and his family, Daniel Cooper (Leah Pelley) and their family, Christian, Nave, Rosealynn & Tori and Tanner Cooper (Kaytlin Keinick) and their family, Grayson & Alayna; sister, Darlene Blenkinsop; sisters-in-law, Ruth Cooper, Geraldine Torguson, Carol Wick; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father Lelia and Tim Cooper; his mother and father in law Elizabeth and Olaf Wick; brother George; sister Maxene Sather; two infant children, baby Boy Cooper and infant daughter Ramona Cooper; grandson Jared Cooper; and by brothers-in-law, Norm Sather, Bob Blenkinsop, Bill Wick & Clarence Torguson. A private family service and burial was held Friday, September 11. A Celebration of Life and social will follow at a later date the way Gerry would like, people and community gathering for fellowship. The family would like to acknowledge the amazing staff at St. Paul's palliative care unit for the compassionate care for Gerry throughout his time spent there. Funeral services are entrusted to Outlook Funeral Service (306) 867-8255. Donations in memory of Gerry can be made to the Hawarden Cemetery Fund Hawarden, Sask S0H1Y0 or to SPARC (Elks Foundation for Hearing and Deaf Detection for children) Room 21, Ellis Hall, RUH, Saskatoon. 