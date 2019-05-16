Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Elgin Kelman. View Sign Obituary

Dale Elgin Kelman October 21, 1941 – February 25, 2019 The unexpected passing of Dale Elgin Kelman of Loreburn and Calgary occurred at the Foothills Hospital on February 25, 2019. Dale is lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Barb (Wilson); daughter, Tracy (Jim) Paulson; son Scott (Wendy) Kelman; grandchildren, Tirzah Kelman, Wilson Kelman, Maddy Paulson and Rachel Paulson. Brother-in-law, Eugene Fellman; sisters-in-law, Anne Wilson and Jill Kelman. Special nieces, Carie (Shane) Langager and Shantel (Greg) Bristow; nephews, John (Wendy) Toews, Sean Kelman and Todd Kelman; several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Alex and Ruth and brother, Dennis. The Celebration of Life service took place in Strongfield Hall on March 8th with Rev. Ursula Wiig officiating. Honorary pallbearers were: Gerald and Sylvia Fiske, Barry and Shirl Flink; Bruce and Esther Book, Buddy and Vickie Valentine, Horace and Sharon Wankel, Wayne and Muriel Stronski and Berry and Marion Punter. Special music was provided by Ashley Stamnes, Tirzah Kelman and bagpiper, Karen Searcy. Grandchildren, Wilson, Maddy and Rachel read the scriptures. Wendy Kelman and Jim Paulson read the family remembrances. Ushers were Shane Langager and Greg Bristow and Codey and Jody Sanden attended the guest register. Card of Thanks Dale's family is grateful for the love and support that they have received from family, friends and neighbors. Every act of kindness has helped us through a very difficult time. __________________________________________________





The unexpected passing of Dale Elgin Kelman of Loreburn and Calgary occurred at the Foothills Hospital on February 25, 2019. Dale is lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Barb (Wilson); daughter, Tracy (Jim) Paulson; son Scott (Wendy) Kelman; grandchildren, Tirzah Kelman, Wilson Kelman, Maddy Paulson and Rachel Paulson. Brother-in-law, Eugene Fellman; sisters-in-law, Anne Wilson and Jill Kelman. Special nieces, Carie (Shane) Langager and Shantel (Greg) Bristow; nephews, John (Wendy) Toews, Sean Kelman and Todd Kelman; several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Alex and Ruth and brother, Dennis. The Celebration of Life service took place in Strongfield Hall on March 8th with Rev. Ursula Wiig officiating. Honorary pallbearers were: Gerald and Sylvia Fiske, Barry and Shirl Flink; Bruce and Esther Book, Buddy and Vickie Valentine, Horace and Sharon Wankel, Wayne and Muriel Stronski and Berry and Marion Punter. Special music was provided by Ashley Stamnes, Tirzah Kelman and bagpiper, Karen Searcy. Grandchildren, Wilson, Maddy and Rachel read the scriptures. Wendy Kelman and Jim Paulson read the family remembrances. Ushers were Shane Langager and Greg Bristow and Codey and Jody Sanden attended the guest register. Card of Thanks Dale's family is grateful for the love and support that they have received from family, friends and neighbors. Every act of kindness has helped us through a very difficult time. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from May 16 to May 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close