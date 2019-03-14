Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David DESJARLAIS. View Sign

DESJARLAIS, David July 14, 1953 – March 4, 2019 It is with great sadness the children and family of David Arthur Desjarlais announce his sudden passing due to a stroke on March 4, 2019 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, SK at age 65. David (Dave) was born in Balcarres, SK on July 14, 1953. Dave attended school in Lebret and Fort Qu'Appelle in his early years. After high school, Dave enrolled at S.T.I. in Moose Jaw taking Mechanics. From there, Dave found employment in Outlook and was excited to start his own family. Dave loved his childhood growing up on a farm north of Lebret in the Qu'Appelle Valley. While Dave truly enjoyed his life and friends in Outlook, his heart always pulled him back to "The Valley" especially the family acreage, a spot enjoyed by generations before him. He found great joy in family gatherings there, camping off the grid, planting his garden, especially huge pumpkins and sunflowers, but mostly enjoying the quiet solitude. Dave valued family and loved to joke and have a good laugh. He was proud of his 39 years with the Outlook Kinsmen and was honored with a life membership in 2016. Dave considered the Kinsmen his second family. He also took great pride in his home and yard, always improving and looking for ways to make it his own paradise. Dave is survived and greatly missed by his four loving children: Joedine, Salmon Arm, BC; Jeremy (Wendy), Pincher Creek, AB; Toni, Saskatoon, SK; and Jill, Calgary, AB. Dave's siblings mourning his loss are Wayne, Fort Qu'Appelle, SK; Don, Bev Dobranski (Dennis), Gord, Marilyn, and Tom, Regina, SK; Andrew (Shannon), Sherwood Park, AB; Vinnie (Gail), Blackfalds, AB ; and Donna Lucas (Wayne), Muenster, SK. Dave will be forever remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dave was predeceased by his parents, August and Rose Marie Desjarlais, and brother Dennis McKay. Funeral service was held Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Outlook Civic Center, 2:00 p.m. Internment took place at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lebret, SK Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:00p.m. In memory of Dave, donations made to the Kinsmen Telemiracle would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are in care of Outlook Funeral Chapel, Outlook, SK. __________________________________________________





