TRYYKI, David David Tryyki, age 61, was born in Lucky Lake, SK, to parents John and Helen Tryyki. Dave passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at 1840 hrs on 2020-01-30 after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Dave will be remembered by family, friends, and coworkers as one of the most genuine, hardworking, and kind people to have graced our lives. Through good and bad, Dave was always the first one to introduce himself with a hearty handshake or lend a hand when someone needed help. Dave is survived by his wife Lori; children Adam (Megan) and Katherine; grandchildren Piper, Austin, Saphira, and Mason; brother Wayne; in addition to his family from Cowtown Livestock Exchange. Dave has touched many lives, and we are richer for having known him. He was loved and respected by a great many and will be missed. A Funeral Service was held at the Maple Creek Salvation Army Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm, followed by a drink on Dave and a few laughs at Cowtown Livestock Exchange. Condolences may be offered to the family at binkleysfuneralservice.com __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020