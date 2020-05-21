ELLIOTT, Dorothy Lillian (nee Waye) passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at the age of 82. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jim Elliott of Calgary, AB.; two daughters, Heather Elliott (Greg Graham) of Ardath, SK. and Crystal (Chris) Podetz of Calgary, AB.; and one very treasured granddaughter, Alyssa Elliott of Calgary, AB. She was predeceased by her parents, Alfred & Mary Waye, brother Jim Waye, sisters Kathleen Waye & baby Marjorie Waye, all of Outlook, SK. She will be sadly missed by her family, neighbours and anyone that ever met her. Cancer may have taken her too soon, but her smile, love and memories of her will live on in us forever. A special thanks to the Palliative Team for supporting us in fulfilling Mom's wish of staying at home. A graveside service will be held in Glenside, SK. and a Celebration of Life will be held in Calgary, AB. at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 __________________________________________________







