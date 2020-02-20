Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Alfred Hovland. View Sign Obituary

The passing of Elmer Hovland of Outlook, and formerly of Strongfield, Saskatchewan occurred on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Outlook, at the age of 95 years. Elmer is lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Ann Hovland, his family: Elva (Rod) Kunz, Carol (Tony) Britnell, Melody (Lionel) Ector, Bradley Hovland (Annette Sargant), Lisa (Bruce) Ehman, Jeffrey Hovland, Ian Hovland (Amber Lindman), Treena Lammers, and Stephanie (Robbie) Hurd; 27 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Henry (Pat) Hovland; son-in-law, Doug Lammers; his parents, Engel and Alma Hovland; and by his two cousins, raised as his sisters, Margaret Wifladt and Olga Petterson. Elmer Alfred Hovland was born on July 21, 1924 at the farm where he grew up west of Strongfield. Elmer was a quiet, unassuming, gentle man. He had a deep love of the land and enjoyed farming immensely. He got his first permit book and started farming at the age of 18. From that first crop in 1942, right up to his last combine ride in 2016, farming was his passion. Elmer witnessed great changes in agriculture during his life time, from farming with a steel wheeled tractor to GPS systems and watching auction sales on his iPad. In addition to being a hard worker, Elmer still found time to enjoy other activities including reading, bowling, curling, golfing and fishing. After retiring from the farm and building a house in Outlook, Elmer caught the travel bug and enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Arizona, Kelowna, Bottineau and Norway. Elmer was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and his trip to Norway with Ann and five of his children, was definitely a highlight of his life. Elmer's greatest joy was his large family. He looked forward to the many frequent, large get togethers that were held, especially his birthday celebrations at the lake, and Christmas Eve complete with lutefisk and lefse. Elmer was happiest to be home with his family, and it is fitting that with the love and care of Ann, he had the gift of living at home until the end of his life. The Funeral Service was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Outlook, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were grandsons; Kalen Kunz, Reid Britnell, Michael Ector, Bobby Ehman, Liam Hovland and August Lammers. Ushers were Garry Stone, Garry Hovland, Virginia Kostyniuk and Garth Hauberg. The guest registers were attended by Signe and Crispin Vestre, Agnes and Ona Solnicka. The eulogy was read by his niece, Annie McIntosh. Interment took place at the Green Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery, south of Broderick, Saskatchewan. Memorial donations were to Green Valley Lutheran Church and The Outlook & District Health Foundation. THANK YOU Thank you everyone involved in Elmer's life and passing. We have been circled in love and faith and know our needs will be supplied. We miss him so. Gratefully, Ann Hovland, Elva, Carol, Melody, Bradley, Lisa, Jeffrey, Ian, Treena & Stephanie. Published in The Outlook from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020

