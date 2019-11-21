Elwood PEIL (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood PEIL.
Service Information
Hillcrest Funeral Home - Saskatoon
8th St. East, 1st right past Briargate Rd.
Saskatoon, SK
S7K 3J8
(306)-477-4400
Obituary

PEIL, Elwood June 27, 1931 – November 10, 2019 The death of Elwood Peil of Saskatoon, formerly of Loreburn, SK, occurred at Extendicare on November 10, 2019. A special thank you to all staff at Extendicare for their care and compassion. At Elwood's request no service will be held. Donations in Elwood's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Lisa Bos, Hillcrest Funeral Home, Saskatoon, SK. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.