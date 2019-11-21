PEIL, Elwood June 27, 1931 – November 10, 2019 The death of Elwood Peil of Saskatoon, formerly of Loreburn, SK, occurred at Extendicare on November 10, 2019. A special thank you to all staff at Extendicare for their care and compassion. At Elwood's request no service will be held. Donations in Elwood's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Lisa Bos, Hillcrest Funeral Home, Saskatoon, SK. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019