Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eveleyn Irene CURRAN. View Sign Service Information Choice Memorial Cremation & Funeral Services 105 - 4715 13th Street NE Calgary , AB T2E 6M3 (403)-277-7343 Obituary

CURRAN, Eveleyn Irene (nee Andrew) February 22, 1923 – April 5, 2019 Eveleyn passed away peacefully at over 96 years of age. Born in Macrorie, Saskatchewan, Eveleyn married her sweetheart Stephen and together they farmed near Dinsmore / Macrorie, Saskatchewan where they raised their four children. Following Stephen's death, Eveleyn moved to Outlook where she lived for over 15 years before moving to Calgary. Eveleyn was active in the community, serving as Brownie leader for several years. She loved playing cards, bowling, quilting and gardening. Eveleyn is survived by her four children Carter Curran (Darlene) of Brooks, Elaine Stechisen (Bob) of Winnipeg, Linda Pope of Chestermere, and Trudy Curran of Calgary; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, two loving grandsons, and her 12 siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Macrorie Town Hall in Macrorie, Saskatchewan on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A private Family Graveside service will be held prior to the Celebration. To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Evelyn, please visit





Eveleyn passed away peacefully at over 96 years of age. Born in Macrorie, Saskatchewan, Eveleyn married her sweetheart Stephen and together they farmed near Dinsmore / Macrorie, Saskatchewan where they raised their four children. Following Stephen's death, Eveleyn moved to Outlook where she lived for over 15 years before moving to Calgary. Eveleyn was active in the community, serving as Brownie leader for several years. She loved playing cards, bowling, quilting and gardening. Eveleyn is survived by her four children Carter Curran (Darlene) of Brooks, Elaine Stechisen (Bob) of Winnipeg, Linda Pope of Chestermere, and Trudy Curran of Calgary; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, two loving grandsons, and her 12 siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Macrorie Town Hall in Macrorie, Saskatchewan on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A private Family Graveside service will be held prior to the Celebration. To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Evelyn, please visit www.choicememorial.com. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close