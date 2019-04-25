CURRAN, Eveleyn Irene (nee Andrew) February 22, 1923 – April 5, 2019 Eveleyn passed away peacefully at over 96 years of age. Born in Macrorie, Saskatchewan, Eveleyn married her sweetheart Stephen and together they farmed near Dinsmore / Macrorie, Saskatchewan where they raised their four children. Following Stephen's death, Eveleyn moved to Outlook where she lived for over 15 years before moving to Calgary. Eveleyn was active in the community, serving as Brownie leader for several years. She loved playing cards, bowling, quilting and gardening. Eveleyn is survived by her four children Carter Curran (Darlene) of Brooks, Elaine Stechisen (Bob) of Winnipeg, Linda Pope of Chestermere, and Trudy Curran of Calgary; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, two loving grandsons, and her 12 siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Macrorie Town Hall in Macrorie, Saskatchewan on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A private Family Graveside service will be held prior to the Celebration. To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Evelyn, please visit www.choicememorial.com. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019