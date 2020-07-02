HOUBEN, Evelyn Maxine 1943 - 2020 The passing of Evelyn Houben (nee Lowe), of Lucky Lake, Sask., occurred on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, Sask., at the age of 77 years. Evelyn is lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert Houben; her family: Cheryl (Rick) Lambsdown and family, Josh & Tanner; Darren (Marjorie) Houben and son, Drew; Rhonda Houben and son, Ty Smytaniuk; and Theressa (Ryan) Swiderski and family, Michael & Emma; brother, Melvin (Angie) Lowe; sister, Judy (Ted) Jarvos; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Edith (Archie) Holmstrom; and by her parents, Phineas & Hazel Lowe. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Lucky Lake Health Foundation. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 ___________________________________________________







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store