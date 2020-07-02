1/1
Evelyn Maxine HOUBEN
1943 - 2020
HOUBEN, Evelyn Maxine 1943 - 2020 The passing of Evelyn Houben (nee Lowe), of Lucky Lake, Sask., occurred on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, Sask., at the age of 77 years. Evelyn is lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert Houben; her family: Cheryl (Rick) Lambsdown and family, Josh & Tanner; Darren (Marjorie) Houben and son, Drew; Rhonda Houben and son, Ty Smytaniuk; and Theressa (Ryan) Swiderski and family, Michael & Emma; brother, Melvin (Angie) Lowe; sister, Judy (Ted) Jarvos; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Edith (Archie) Holmstrom; and by her parents, Phineas & Hazel Lowe. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Lucky Lake Health Foundation. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255 ___________________________________________________



Published in The Outlook from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd
321 Selkirk Street
Outlook, SK S0L 2N0
(306) 867-8255
