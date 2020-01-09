SCHLOSSER, Florian Florian was born at Cosine, SK on March 17, 1927 and passed away at Pioneer Village, Regina, SK on December 14, 2019. Survived by his sister Carrie; his children Allan (Joanne), Ron (Debbie), Darlene (Barry), Richard and Kevin; his grandchildren Kevin, Kathy, Jennifer, Jessica, Trevor, Florian, Jason, Cassie and Vicki; his great-grandchildren Callum, Brynn, Alicia, Allessa, Alexa and Kynleigh and his great-great-granddaughter Luna. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Florian was predeceased by his wife Mary Anne in 2011; mother Frances in 1962; father Mathias in 1953; brothers William in 1991, Martin in 1996, Pete in 1986, Joe in 1991, John in 2005, Matt in 2005 and Herman in 1990; sisters Nellie in 2003, Chrissie in 2006 and Flora in 1990; mother-in-law Anne in 1976; father-in-law George in 1967; sisters-in-law Doris in 2014, Jean in 2015 and brother-in-law George in 2014. He started his own business, Floyd's Cabinets in 1954 and was well known for the beautiful woodwork in his designs for spiral staircases, cupboard doors and kitchen islands. He could make just about anything out of wood, and he did, keeping him busy well into retirement. He retired (with Mary Anne) to Conquest, SK in 1991, moving to Outlook, SK in 2007 and back to Regina in 2011. Special thanks to the staff of 4W Pioneer Village for your kindness, care and compassion. The funeral service has already been held and the interment will occur at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255. __________________________________________________





