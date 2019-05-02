Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Ruth" JENSEN-BARKMAN. View Sign Obituary

JENSEN-BARKMAN, Frances "Ruth" Ruth went to be with her Lord in the early morning of Sunday, March 24th at the age of 79 years. Ruth was born December 1st, 1939 at Birch Hills, SK. She was the youngest and third child born to Gunder and Stella Olsen. Ruth attended school, Grades 1-8 at Birch Hills school, then went on to take Grades 9-12 at Lutheran Collegiate Bible Institute in Outlook, SK. She graduated from LCBI in 1958. Ruth attended Nursing College at Saskatoon City Hospital. She graduated in 1961 as a Registered Nurse, winning the Pediatric award in her graduating class. In June 1962, Ruth married Wendell Jensen from Milden, SK, her high school sweetheart. Together they farmed NW of Milden till Wendell's passing in May 1992. Ruth continued farming with her son. Ruth and Wendell raised three children, Todd, Graham and Lori on their home farm. In May 2005, Ruth married John Barkman. Together they resided in Regina and then in Milden. Ruth worked as a Registered Nurse for 30+ yrs, mainly in Milden Hospital, then in Outlook and Dinsmore Hospitals. Ruth was very passionate about her profession and she was a very compassionate and caring nurse. Ruth was very passionate about her faith and personal walk with Jesus. Her biggest joy in life was knowing her family and friends followed and had personal relationship with Jesus. Ruth was actively involved with her church. She helped with Ladies Ministries and teaching in Pioneer Girls for several years. Ruth was a prayer warrior for her family and friends. Ruth was so proud of her family and children. She cherished and loved her children and grandchildren. She supported them in their activities and loved to hear about and share in their accomplishments. Ruth enjoyed travelling with family and friends. Several winters were enjoyed with John in their home in Mesa, AZ. She enjoyed coffee with her friends and a good visit, loved gardening and doing crafts and projects. Ruth is survived by her husband John Barkman; children, Todd (Donna) Jensen of Penticton, BC; Graham (Carie) Jensen of Milden, SK; Lori (Bob) Funk of Swift Current, SK; Grandchildren, Carter Jensen, Kade Jensen, Kali (Brandon) Fast, Jenna Funk, and Tanner Funk; Brother, Gerald Olsen and sister, Joan Hopkins; and various sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her first husband, Wendell Jensen in 1992; her parents, Gunder and Stella Olsen; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Chris and Lois Jensen; Sisters-in-law, Maxine Olsen, Evelyn Jensen, Mary Jensen, and Judy Jensen; brother-in-law Doug Hopkins; infant grandson, Brock Jensen; and various close friends. Ruth will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all whom her life has touched. There is peace knowing Ruth is no longer struggling with Alzheimer's and is living whole and peaceful with her Lord and Saviour. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Milden Alliance Church. Memorial donations may be made to: Ranger Lake Bible Camp, Biggar, Sask. or Milden Alliance Church. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________





