TURLEY, Frank W. October 13, 1951 – November 1, 2019 Frank passed away at the Outlook Long-term Care Home after a five-year battle with cancer. He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Elaine (John) Phillips, Robert (Brenda) Turley, Michael (Marci) Turley and Darryl (Pierrette) Turley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. At Frank's request, there will be no funeral service. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. On Frank's behalf, we would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Saskatoon Cancer Centre, RUH Oncology Ward and the Outlook Hospital and Long-term Care Home for their compassionate care during Frank's illness and final days. __________________________________________________
Published in The Outlook from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019