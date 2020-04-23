Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GODWIN Alice. View Sign Service Information Outlook Funeral Chapel Ltd 321 Selkirk Street Outlook , SK S0L 2N0 (306)-867-8255 Obituary

GODWIN, Alice October 6, 1914 - April 6, 2020 Alice was born on October 6, 1914, to father Emil Laakso born in Kauhajoki, Finland, 1888 and mother Hella born in Turko, Finland, 1885. They came to Canada in 1911 and had 8 children. Alice married Wilhand Kaukinen and they farmed in the Tantallon area, until Wilhand passed on in 1954. They had two children together – Brian Kaukinen, born in 1940, passing in 2019 and Annabelle, born in 1938 and passing also in 2019. Alice later married Charlie Godwin in 1958 and lived with Charlie in Tantallon and spending many happy years together at their cabin at Round Lake Saskatchewan, until Charlie's passing in 1979. Charlie was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper, known by all for his good nature, kindness and generosity to all. Alice was a wonderful cook and there was always a place at their table for their family and the many visitors that they constantly entertained. Alice and Charlie had many visitors at Round Lake and were always surrounded by loving family from both sides of the family. Alice and Charlie were frequent visitors to Brian and Leone's home in Saskatoon to enjoy Christmases and special family events. Alice is survived by: her daughter in-law, Leone Kaukinen (Surrey, B.C); as well as her grandchildren – Kelvin and Steven Kaukinen (sons of Brian and Leone Kaukinen), Kelvin and Donna are currently living in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with grown children, Karli (Vancouver B.C.) and Carter (Edmonton, AB); Steven and his wife Anne (Hamilton, ON) have four children, Dominik, Josef, Tomas and Kaley, all living close to home in Ontario; her sister Ethel Olafson lives in Outlook, SK. Alice's daughter Annabelle resided in Regina, SK and regularly visited her mother in Outlook, SK, until Annabelle passed away. Alice lived on her own in a small house in Outlook until she was 92 and then transferred over to the Outlook and District Health Centre where a caring and extremely dedicated team of caregivers looked after Alice for more than 13 years. We will always have fond memories of our days at Round Lake together, Christmas holidays, Birthdays and other family get-togethers. Alice will be always remembered for her beautiful caring nature, quick wit, great sense of humour and contagious laughter. We love you Alice, Mom, Grandma and we know you are in a good place with your Lord. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________





Alice was born on October 6, 1914, to father Emil Laakso born in Kauhajoki, Finland, 1888 and mother Hella born in Turko, Finland, 1885. They came to Canada in 1911 and had 8 children. Alice married Wilhand Kaukinen and they farmed in the Tantallon area, until Wilhand passed on in 1954. They had two children together – Brian Kaukinen, born in 1940, passing in 2019 and Annabelle, born in 1938 and passing also in 2019. Alice later married Charlie Godwin in 1958 and lived with Charlie in Tantallon and spending many happy years together at their cabin at Round Lake Saskatchewan, until Charlie's passing in 1979. Charlie was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper, known by all for his good nature, kindness and generosity to all. Alice was a wonderful cook and there was always a place at their table for their family and the many visitors that they constantly entertained. Alice and Charlie had many visitors at Round Lake and were always surrounded by loving family from both sides of the family. Alice and Charlie were frequent visitors to Brian and Leone's home in Saskatoon to enjoy Christmases and special family events. Alice is survived by: her daughter in-law, Leone Kaukinen (Surrey, B.C); as well as her grandchildren – Kelvin and Steven Kaukinen (sons of Brian and Leone Kaukinen), Kelvin and Donna are currently living in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with grown children, Karli (Vancouver B.C.) and Carter (Edmonton, AB); Steven and his wife Anne (Hamilton, ON) have four children, Dominik, Josef, Tomas and Kaley, all living close to home in Ontario; her sister Ethel Olafson lives in Outlook, SK. Alice's daughter Annabelle resided in Regina, SK and regularly visited her mother in Outlook, SK, until Annabelle passed away. Alice lived on her own in a small house in Outlook until she was 92 and then transferred over to the Outlook and District Health Centre where a caring and extremely dedicated team of caregivers looked after Alice for more than 13 years. We will always have fond memories of our days at Round Lake together, Christmas holidays, Birthdays and other family get-togethers. Alice will be always remembered for her beautiful caring nature, quick wit, great sense of humour and contagious laughter. We love you Alice, Mom, Grandma and we know you are in a good place with your Lord. Arrangements were in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel. __________________________________________________ Published in The Outlook from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Outlook Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close